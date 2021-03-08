The new Xencelabs Tablet is geared towards artists

Here is a new tablet targeted at professionals and artists. Named Xencelabs tablet (the name sure is weird, it is pronounced as Sense tablet), the best thing about the device is that it has been designed by the very same people who are among its intended clientele as well.

Also, the first thing that crosses your mind when you lay your hands on the new Xencelabs tablet for the first time is quality. The makers have ensured only the highest standards of craftsmanship and quality materials go into the making of the new digital drawing tablet, something that shows in every bits and pieces of it. It boasts of metal construction that looks and feels premium.

The Xencelabs tablet comes in two versions, the Pen Tablet Medium and the more up-market Pen Tablet Medium Bundle with a Quick Keys remote option included with the tablet. The Pen Tablet Medium is priced a quite affordable $279.99 while the Pen Tablet Medium Bundle will set you back $359.99.

Also, a nice thing about the Xencelabs tablet is that it incorporates a minimalistic design approach with more focus on aiding in creativity than anything else. That also means there are no unnecessary keys to fumble around with either. Also, at just 8 mm in thickness, the tablet feels surprisingly solid and sturdy.

The margins are marked by glowing signs so that you know precisely the area within which you unleash your creativity. You can even change the color of the glowing signs, which is just one among the host of different customization options you have. The tablet otherwise comes with a 16:9 native aspect ratio.

What you have with the base package includes two pens having different diameters, with none requiring a battery for its operations. There is also a separate pen case that holds the two pens, 10 additional nibs, a nib extractor, a USB C adaptor, and a USB dongle. There is a drawing glove included too, as is an all-in-one tablet carrying case as well. The Quick Keys bundle includes all of the above along with the Quick Keys remote.

Coming to the pens again, the thicker pen incorporates three buttons and caters to those artists who specialize in 3D work. The thinner pen, in turn, comes with two buttons. Otherwise, both the pens are similar and have largely the same feature set. Those include an eraser accommodated at the top, 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and tilt recognition. The pens require 3 grams of initial activation force and have almost zero lag.

The remote includes eight keys in five sets that allow for a total combination of 40 settings for every application. That is not all as each of the settings is customizable too. The remote comes with an OLED panel that shows the specific key assigned to an application.

Overall, the new Xencelabs Tablet is the perfect designing tool that any digital design artist can perhaps dream of. Also, it just isn’t the tablet, but you also have all that you would probably ever need in your creative pursuit. That the makers have taken inputs from almost every creative artist such as illustrators, photographers, production artists, to name a few, shows in the way the Xencelabs Tablet has been put together.