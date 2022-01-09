The TCL Tkee Mini can be a great first tablet for kids

The TCL TKEE MINI is a 7-inch tablet designed specifically for kids. For that, there are enough claddings all around to ensure the device can survive quite a bit of rough handling as well. Priced just $89, the tablet comes with specs that are modest at best and should match its affordable pricing.

For instance, the 7-inch display has a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels while on the other side of it lies a MediaTek MT8167D processor. There is just 16 GB of storage on board along with 1.5 GB of RAM, which again should suffice usage by kids. The tablet runs Android 10 Go Edition and is powered by a 2,580 mAh battery.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 4 (802.11b/g/n) while there is a USB-C port as well for charging and data transfer roles. Then there is a 2 MP rear camera as well that the kids surely can make good use of to capture some fun moments.

All of this points to a bare basics tablet device that has been specially optimized for kids. The company prefers to call it the best entry-level tablet for kids or the best choice when it comes to the kid’s first tablet device, more so given the $89 price tag that the tablet comes with.