Upcoming Good e-Reader Bigme Galy e-note world’s first to have Gallery 3 color E Ink display

Here comes the world’s first e-note device featuring the Gallery 3 color E Ink display. The Bigme Galy e-note device co-branded with Good e-Reader is being described as a smart office notebook that comes with an 8-inch Gallery 3 color E Ink display having 300 PPI resolution in both color and black-and-white mode. This is unique as in all color E Ink displays, the resolution drops to around 100 PPI in color mode even while black-and-white displays continue to be at 300 PPI resolution.

The e-note can display images in full-color gamut while the enhanced resolution makes things more life-like than ever before. The e-note also boasts of four refresh modes, those being HD, Standard, Extreme Speed, and Black and White, the latter being especially suited for reading e-books. The company said the Extreme Mode will be best for reading comics or manga. The display has a refresh rate of around 1.5 seconds in HD mode. The accompanying digital pen will let your scribble, doodle, make notes, or whatever you’d like.

Coming to specs, the e-note is built around an ARM Cortex A55 2.3GHz octa-core processor that works in tandem with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. Plus, there is the option to add another 128 GB via microSD cards. The 8-inch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1440 pixels which, as already stated above, leads to a pixel density of 300 PPI. The display gets 36-level two-color reading light to ensure optimum reading experience in all lighting conditions. Further, there is the 5 MP front and 5 MP rear camera system.

Connectivity options the e-note supports include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, there also is a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer purposes. Other features the Galy e-note comes with include four noise-canceling microphones and a fingerprint sensor onboard for enhanced security. Power comes from a 4,000 mAh li-polymer battery which should last more than a week comfortably. It runs the Android 11 OS.

If all of the above sounds too enticing, you can head over to the Good e-Reader Store where the Galy e-note is currently on pre-order for $699.99.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.