Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to have ultra-thin bezels thanks to BRS tech

Smartphones with ultra-thin bezels have been here for a while now though the same could soon be making its way to tablet devices as well. At least that is exactly what the Border Reduction Structure or BRS technology that Samsung is pursuing points to. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long to see its implementation. As Naver blog reported, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra is set to be the flagbearer of the said technology.

What that means in simple terms is that the upcoming iPad Pro challenger from Samsung will be sporting ultra-thin bezels, by tablet standards at least. The reference image doing the rounds of the net also points to a tablet device with just thin strips of uniform bezels all around. That no doubt will set the new high-end Samsung tablet miles apart from the glut of new tablet devices launched recently.

However, there still are a few pertinent questions that come to mind. Prime among those is whether ultra-thin bezels can make sense in the tablet form factor, more so when the device needs to be held with one hand and operated with the other. There is every chance of an inadvertent touch marring the tablet experience. Of course, you will be better off using the device as a replacement to the laptop, that is when it is attached to a keyboard case or held on a stand.

The Galaxy Tab Ultra with BRS technology enables thin bezels meanwhile is set to launch together with the Galaxy S22 series in January 2022. However, smartphones aren’t expected to benefit from the new BRS tech until late-2022. That shouldn’t be an issue though considering that smartphones with almost zero bezels are already commonplace. However, bezel-less displays or anything nearer to that would no doubt be extremely interesting with tablet devices.

Clearly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is already turning out to be special and something to look forward to.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.