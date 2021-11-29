Upcoming tablets slated for launch in 2022

While the tablet market witnessed a resurgence of sorts thanks to the pandemic, the same is set to reach new heights in 2022. Companies have lined up quite a few tablet devices of different shapes and sizes for launch next year. The upcoming tablets will also cater to different price segments, from or usage scenarios, from being pure entertainment devices to being geared towards productivity. Display tech too will vary and can range from LCD panels to OLED and E Ink displays. Here is a brief mention of some of the more prominent tablets slated for launch in 2022.

First off, there is going to be the Samsung flagship tablet – the Galaxy Tab S8 Trio comprising of the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy tab S8+, and the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – that is tipped to launch in early 2022. Of these, it is the S8 Ultra that is going to be the more special offering, tipped as it is to feature a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED panel. The S8 Ultra will also have a notch at the top, making it the first in the tablet segment.

The S8+, in turn, will come with a 12.4 Super AMOLED panel while the base S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS TFT display. Apart from these, Samsung will also have something more affordable to offer in the form of the Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet will come with an 11-inch display and is targeted at the budget tablet segment.

Apart from Samsung, other companies that have tablets lined up for launch next year include the Chinese manufacturers, Vivo and Oppo. Needless to say, all the tablets mentioned so far run Android, or Android 11 to be specific though there are a few Windows 11 tablets lined up for launch too. That includes the Galaxy Book Fold 17 and the Asus ROG Flow Z13.

Then there is the foldable iPhone that too is slated to arrive sometime next year, one that will be a smartphone in its folded state and a tablet otherwise. This no doubt will be one of the most interesting tablets/ smartphones to launch in 2022 if Apple indeed is ready to take things to the next level with its iPhone devices. A new iPad Air is also slated to launch next year. However, while the iPad Air will be running iPadOS, it likely is going to be a new OS for the foldable iPhone, one that would enable it to function both as a tablet and a smartphone. Stay tuned!