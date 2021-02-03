What’s new in iPadOS 14.5

Apple has launched the first developer beta of iPadOS 14.5, which is now available to download from the Apple Developer Centre. However, that applies to registered developers only but for the rest of us, it provides us with a glimpse of what the upcoming update will have on offer for the general user.

Here are some of the more prominent features that the iPadOS 14.5 will introduce.

Enhanced game controller support

Your iPad, post the iPadOS 14.5 update, will be able to support the new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers.

Apple Fitness+ will support AirPlay 2

The iPadOS 14.5 makes Apple Fitness+ compatible with AirPlay 2. This way, Apple Fitness+ members will be able to AirPlay their workout regimes from their iPad on to a smart TV or set-top box that is compatible with AirPlay 2.

Podcast App

The Podcast App has been given a makeover though it is only a minor one. For instance, the ‘Shows’ section can now be seen displaying more information about the podcasts. There is also the large Resume button bang at the center which will be hard to miss. Then there is the Search tab that will let you browse the different categories of podcasts, making it easier to search for the one that you might be looking for.

Reminders App

All that you have listed in the Reminders App can now be sorted by Due Date, Creation Date, Priority, and Title. That is not all as you will also be able to make a print of your Reminders List as well, something that has long been demanded.

News App

The News App has been enhanced with the addition of the new Search tab. Then there is a new ‘For You’ section as well that carries news that has been specially curated for you. Plus, there is the News+ section that has been provided a design makeover.

Loading screen now showing horizontally

The loading screen will now show in landscape orientation if the iPad is placed that way. This makes it seem more natural for those who use the iPad more as a convertible 2-in-1 than as a standalone tablet.

Search for emoji

The iPadOS 14.5 will now allow you to search for a particular emoji, something that was introduced to iPhone users with the iOS 14 itself.

Expanded handwriting recognition

The Scribble feature on the iPad has been enhanced to now support more languages, which includes Portuguese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

These apart, the latest iPadOS 14.5 comes with other enhancements and features to allow for better stability, while improving efficiency and performance.