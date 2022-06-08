With iPadOS 16, the iPad gets a laptop makeover

Apple introduced the new iPadOS 16 update during the WWDC 2022 event that aims to introduce new multitasking features to the iPad device, Gizmodo reported. That includes the new Stage Manager, which in reality is a multitasking tool that allows for the placement of overlapping windows of different apps, something that is a common thing to do on a laptop.

There is going to be the option to drag and drop the app windows or use a cluster of such windows to create a group. The feature will also allow the opening of several apps simultaneously, which is essential for creative tasks like editing videos or images and posting the same on social media. That is not all as Stage Manager also allows for the fitment of an external monitor of up to 6K resolution. This way, you will have two displays to work on simultaneously, with each display supporting up to four apps at a time.

Apart from these, the iPad OS 16 is also about enhanced means of collaboration with others to get a job done. For instance, Apple Messages will make it possible to share stuff from Files, Keynote, Numbers, Pages, Notes, Reminders, Safari, or any compatible third-party apps from right within Messages itself. After the invite has been sent, the app itself will be able to add those who are part of the Messages thread to what you have shared. Further, there is going to be an expandable log as well that will let you see whatever changes others in the Messages thread have made to the file you have shared.

There are also going to be a few collaborative features introduced to the Safari browser as well. That includes the Tab Group which helps keep web searches organized. You can also share Tab Groups with friends as well. There have also been updates introduced to the Apple Mail too. That includes the option to cancel the delivery of an email even after you have pressed the Send button or to schedule the delivery of an email if you feel it is to be sent at an appropriate moment.

Among the other features, the iPadOS 16 will come with include access to the Shared Photo Library in iCloud, Live Text, or the option to Handoff in FaceTime. The latter will allow you to switch to another device during FaceTime after you have started your call on another device.

Apple though has stated the Store Manager will only be enabled on iPad models built around the M1 chip. That narrows down the list of eligible devices to only the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.

