Xiaodu Optical Eye Protection Learning tablet launched in China

With gadgets such as smartphones or tablets increasingly becoming the preferred medium for work or education, there is also a growing consensus among users to opt for those devices that have some sort of eye-protection technology built in. Companies too have responded by coming up with devices having eye-friendly displays. Take for instance the Xiaodu Optical Eye Protection Learning Tablet Z20 Pro Zhixue Edition and Z20 Plus Zhixue Edition that was launched recently in China.

Xiaodu stated the tablets come with the second generation display having paper-like attributes so that staring at it even for long won’t be a torture for your eyes. The company further explained the paper-like display is achieved with the use of circularly polarized light technology. What the technology actually does is it converts the light emitted by the LCD screen to circularly polarized light that has a similar characteristic as natural light.

The effect is also comparable to the way the anti-glare screen protectors work, which includes cutting down on the glare as well as the blue light emitted from the display. So, what you have is a display that is soft and soothing with none of the glare usually associated with an LCD display. An inherent advantage of such displays is that you have all the benefits usually associated with LCDs, which include full-color displays that are often the preferred choice for students who need to study books having colorful illustrations.

Coming to the specs, the Z20 Pro Zhixue Edition comes with a 13.3-inch LCD display having 1080p resolution. On the other side of it lies an octa-core processor that is coupled to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 9000 mAh battery that is backed by a 20W charger. There is also an 8 MP and 2 MP front camera combo while the rear gets a single 5 MP sensor. The tablet weighs 920 grams. The Z20 Plus Zhixue Edition comes with the same specs but has twice the storage, that is 256 GB.

Coming to the price, the Z20 Pro Zhixue Edition is currently on pre-order via JingDong for 3699 yuan while the Z20 Plus Zhixue Edition carries a sticker price of 3999 yuan.