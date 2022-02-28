Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with Windows 11 for ARM returns decent Geekbench scores

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 isn’t designed to run Windows 11. It features 7nm Snapdragon 860 chipset and Adreno 640 GPU at its core that are coupled to a 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the base model. It comes pre-installed with Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 12.5 on top. Those make for decent specs though some enthusiasts chose to have the device run Windows 11, and the result hasn’t been too off the mark either.

Something of this sort has been in the works since last fall and here finally is proof of things having progressed significantly on this front, enough for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 running Windows 11 for Arm making it to the Geekbench site for testing. As notebookcheck reported, the Mi Pad 5 with Windows 11 for Arm returned a single-core score of 456 points and multi-core scores of 1992 points.

Again, those might not seem impressive when compared to x86-compatible CPU. That said, when pitted against the Snapdragon 8cx platform designed for Windows devices, the degradation in performance isn’t greater than the around 20 – 30 percent which is usually considered normal. That makes the Mi Pad 5 with Windows 11 for Arm to be a decent performer even though there are a large number of components lacking driver support.