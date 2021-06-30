Amazing Reasons to Own an E-Reader

Over recent years, e-readers have successfully captured the imaginations of book fanatics all around the world.

At first, many critics were skeptical about e-readers, claiming that they would be unable to produce the magic that physical books do.

However, the critics have been proven wrong, as e-readers have exceeded expectations and are currently riding a huge wave of popularity.

So, if you’re an avid book reader looking to transition into digital reading or someone who’s simply looking for new ways to spend their free time, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some amazing reasons why you should own an e-reader.

1. E-readers can go anywhere with you

Paper books are wonderful. They look and feel great. But, as any book lover will tell you, they’re limited in terms of portability.

If you’re heading down to the beach for a relaxing afternoon of sunbathing and reading, you’re (realistically) only going to be able to take 1 or 2 paper books with you.

E-Readers, on the other hand, can be taken anywhere with no hassle. When you carry an e-reader in your bag, it’s the equivalent of carrying millions of paper books with you. How cool is that?

Plus, most e-readers are super lightweight and affordable. Talk about convenience!

2. Play games

A lot of people assume that e-readers are exclusively for reading eBooks – but this couldn’t be further from the truth!

Most e-readers allow you to play games, although this is entirely dependent on which brand of e-reader you’re using. For example, Amazon Kindle offers Minecraft, Pac-Man, and many other popular titles. Some e-readers even offer poker games, with blackjack being a fan favorite.

3. Easily customize brightness settings

A big misconception about e-readers is that they’re potentially harmful to your eyes. Thankfully, this isn’t true.

E-readers come with excellent displays and many customization options, one of the main ones being brightness. You can adjust the screen’s brightness levels to your preference. This way, you’ll never strain your eyes.

Plus, dark mode is available on some e-readers, which is a cool and modern way to read eBooks.

4. Free up space in your home

Collecting books is fun – but they sure do take up a lot of space in homes.

E-Readers solve this problem, as millions of books are condensed into one digital device. What’s not to love?

5. Read books offline

Good news: You don’t need a constant internet connection to read eBooks. That’s right – just like music streaming, you can download any books you like so that you can then read them offline when you’re not connected to Wi-Fi.

So, when you’re hiking through nature or are sitting during a long train journey, you can pull up your favorite eBooks – no problem!

6. There’s no need to worry about damages anymore

Paper books are fragile, as pages can be easily torn or stained. In contrast, E-Readers aren’t fragile – and you don’t need to worry about accidentally tearing pages, as everything is digital!

7. Gain access to free eBooks

Some eBook apps often give away free eBooks, especially to fresh subscribers. This is a great way to discover new authors and explore different genres.

