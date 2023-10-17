AnyBook: The Upcoming “Netflix or Spotify” of Publishing World

Image credit: calcalistech

AnyBook is aiming to be the “Netflix or Spotify” of the publishing world. The startup, which is responsible for building a customized and autonomous AI-based community library, is likely to make things easier for the reader. As per their algorithm, the platform will thoroughly analyze the reading habits of the audience and provide a book kiosk to the organizations that are ideal as per the reader’s interests. It will work to consistently monitor the popularity of the book while also analyzing the reader’s feedback. AnyBook will serve as a platform to share reviews, recommendations, and content.

Speaking about the book industry, AnyBook co-founder and CEO Eliran Navon says how the book industry is lagging behind. “The book industry is lagging behind while other content-based industries are flourishing and revolutionizing themselves,” he mentions.

He also talks about the growth of the other industries in today’s era. “While other industries have been completely disrupted and changed by digitization, like Netflix and Spotify in the entertainment and music industries, 80% of book sales are still physical books,” he adds.

To combat these loopholes, Navon, along with his co-partners, decided to come up with a platform that would increase reading among people. With AnyBook, organizations will be able to offer books for their employees.

Speaking more about the app, CEO Eliran Navon says in an interview how their product fits every organization. As for their clients, their product is ideal for companies, urban spaces, and schools. Their main clients as of now include names like Tel Aviv Municipality, and tech companies like Elbit, Amdocs, Playtika, Pango, HiBob, and Natural Intelligence.

On asking about how their platform is changing the market, he mentioned how the platform is bringing personalization and cost-effective service for the consumers. AnyBook is already available, with dozens of clients using it.