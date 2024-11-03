Creating a Digital Writer using a Tablet or Smartphone is easy as one, two, three..

I’m fascinated by the fact that, despite our advancements in technology, some people refuse to adapt and prefer to find workarounds instead of embracing the growing demands of the digital market. Many of these individuals rise to the challenge of finding alternatives as a way to demonstrate their skills or for bragging rights, but most do it to help others. They are trailblazers of a different kind, discovering ways to achieve the same results using essential tools, often at a lower cost. These are my kind of people!

In a previous post, I discussed FreeWrite devices, which resemble typewriters and offer a distraction-free writing experience. While these devices are excellent tools for writers, their high price may not be practical for everyone.

Thanks to a few innovative trailblazers and a great deal of creativity, it’s now widely known that you can create a similar experience using your tablet or smartphone with a simple keyboard attachment for much less money. Although this method doesn’t provide the same distraction-free environment and is limited by your device’s battery life during use, it is an excellent alternative for those on a budget.

Here is how to turn your tablet or smartphone into a writing device in three easy steps.

1. Attach a Keyboard to your device

To type as you would on a typewriter, you’ll need a keyboard. While tablets offer various detachable keyboard options, some can make the tablet feel more like a laptop, and some are too small. If you’re looking for something that resembles a typewriter in both look and feel, you’ll want to find a keyboard similar to the one in the image to the left. It is a mechanical keyboard and is sold in various sizes and designs. I prefer this keyboard style because I tend to press hard on the keys and because the tops of the keys can easily be popped off for cleaning. Some popular brands of mechanical keyboards include Qwertywriter, Levono, FineDay, and Logitech, but be careful as some may also have hefty price tags.

You do not have to use a mechanical keyboard to create a digital writer, but it is the closest you will get to the real thing. There are a variety of different keyboards to choose from if you want a cheap, quick and easy setup, including those with ergonomic options, soft textures, foldable and gaming style with led lights that are pretty cool. It is simply a matter of your preference and how comfortable you will be while typing. Before purchasing any keyboard, ensure it is compatible with your device and model. While wired keyboards are available, an excellent wireless Bluetooth option is ideal to set up a system where the device and keyboard may be separated.

Notably, most mechanical keyboards include a slot for holding your device and resemble an old-fashioned typewriter for a fully immersive and slightly modern experience. They are also somewhat elevated rather than flat like a keyboard for long periods.

2. Add Writing and Editing Applications

Next, you must install or use a writing application or text editor, such as Google Docs, WordTune, or Grammarly. Scrivener is one of the most popular writing applications among writers. It is free to download and provides a relatively distraction-free environment with simple editors focused on organizing documents. Scrivener excels at handling long documents, allowing you to type continuously and sort your thoughts later. As every writer knows, when the words are flowing, it’s essential to keep them coming.

However, a simple text editor like Microsoft Word will suffice.

3. Create a permanent set up or Charging Station

If you plan to write for short periods, a device and a small keyboard are easy to take. However, because tablets and smartphones (unlike Kindles and other e-readers) have shorter battery lives, you’ll need to plug your device into a charging station if you intend to type for extended periods. In this case, you should designate a specific area and consider the distance between the devices. A wired keyboard will determine the maximum distance allowed in any situation based on the length of the cable.

The ideal location for setting up a charging station is easily accessible and close to your workspace. It should be near an outlet, allowing you to charge all your devices simultaneously without needing extension cords. Keeping the charging station on a clutter-free desk or shelf will help maintain an organized workspace and prevent cables from tying.

To enhance your focus and minimize distractions, lower the volume on your device to avoid interruptions from applications or phone calls. Make sure to open your writing application in full-screen mode so it is the only application visible. These two strategies will help reduce distractions and allow you to concentrate on your writing.

Remember, with a wireless portable keyboard, you can take your writing on the go and be inspired by the places you visit and the things you see. I am not sold on a smaller keyboard than a smartphone for providing a comfortable option. It looks rather painful, but it does work for two-finger typing.

Image screenshot from Bing Images.