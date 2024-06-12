E Ink Case For Samsung Galaxy S24 Now Available

Thought there is an E Ink phone case for only the iPhone series? That isn’t the case as there is a similar case available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the S24 Plus models as well. Made of high-quality plastic, silicone, and glass, the case houses a 3.7-inch E Ink display that supports four colors. This makes the display to show more rich and vivid colors compared to three color E Ink panels.

The E Ink display is covered by high-strength glass for protection against abrasions or impacts. This ensures better chances for the e-paper display to remain unscathed during a fall or when stored in the bag or pocket along with other objects. It won’t pick up scratches easily, the maker of the case claims. The inside of the case has a soft fur-like layer to keep the phone cushioned and safe.

The e-paper display can be used to display images or maybe even a message or a reminder via the app provided. For this, the e-paper display communicates with the phone via NFC technology. What takes things to the next level is its ability to even generate images using the prompts provided. The built-in AI feature can then generate suitable images based on your prompts which can be a fun thing to do.

Given that E Ink displays require power only when the image changes, there isn’t going to be any significant drain on the battery. Also, an image can remain displayed for as long as you want without requiring any power, even when the phone is turned off. Since the case itself lacks a battery, there is no heat generated by the case. The case otherwise is quite like any other case out there. It offers a soft hand grip and has precise cut-outs for the different ports, speakers, volume controls, power buttons, and such.

You can order such a case via AliExpress here.