Eazeye Radiant TLCD Monitor Offers Several Advantages Over LCD

Here comes the world’s first Transflective LCD or TLCD monitor – the Eazeye Radiant – which, as its makers claim, is unique in that it offers the best of both worlds – a full-color display having high refresh rate while still being extremely eye-friendly. In fact, it can be similar to e-paper displays in offering a glare-free interface, one that remains readable even in direct sunlight. What’s more, the latest iteration of the Radiant monitor comes with several user-friendly modifications. But before getting into those, here is a brief introduction to the basic TLCD technology first.

Traditional LCD panels can cause eye strain when viewed for long and lose their readability when viewed under direct sunlight. This has to do with the inherent nature of its design. LCD panel display images by controlling the polarization via an electric field. The liquid crystal molecules get aligned according to the voltage applied. This changes the polarization of light passing through the molecules, which in turn creates the image on the LCD display.

However, the images thus created won’t be clearly visible unless there is backlight. Usually, it is a Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamp (CCFL) or Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) used for backlighting purposes. This essentially illuminates the LCD panel from the rear, which provides the brightness needed for the images to be seen clearly. A good backlighting system is paramount for the perfect LCD display. While on the one hand, it must be strong enough to pass through the polarizing filters, it should also provide uniform illumination to make the screen bright and visible.

So far so good but herein also lies the biggest drawbacks with LCD displays. Backlighting which is key for the display to look bright and sharp also causes eye strain and fatigue. Further, efficient backlighting consumes a lot of energy as well. It is here that the Eazeye Radiant takes things to the next level. While things remain largely the same, the biggest change with the Radiant monitor is the use of a TLCD screen instead of regular LCD screens. TLCD screens are different from LCDs in that they can be reflective in nature.

Apart from reflecting natural light, it can also function with a backlight, as is the case with traditional LCD monitors. With a physical backlight on and off switch, you have greater versatility, allowing you to continue working even in challenging lighting conditions. Among the other enhancements the new Easeye Radiant monitor comes with are a new base stand, a redesigned clip-on mechanism, and 4 VESA holes for better stability. With a touchscreen provided, the monitor can also function as a tablet device as well.

Plus, additional magnets are provided to hold the panel securely, while a single hinge system allows easy insertion and removal of the panel. The monitor itself is twice as bright as its predecessor and offers a more streamlined user interface. The monitor is also extremely energy efficient when operating without the backlight, consuming only 5 watts of power in the process. This is just one-third the power that a traditional LCD monitor consumes. Besides, as already stated, TLCD is a lot more eye-friendly owing to the lack of a strong backlight striking your eyes.

Apart from the anti-glare layer which makes things all the more soothing for the eyes, the new Eazeye Radiant monitor comes with a full spectrum LED for a more uniform illumination of the display and better eye comfort. The monitor also boasts a built-in wireless connectivity module. The image quality also remains perfect, with the brightness and colors blending seamlessly with the surroundings when viewed under ambient lighting. Combine this with the portable form factor of the monitor and you have a device that will let you enjoy the outdoors as you continue with your work.

You are no longer confined to a strict indoor work environment with the Radiant TLCD monitor. This is even more applicable thanks to the ultra-low power requirement of the monitor which makes it functional for long without requiring to be plugged in. In the absence of ambient light, you can always fall back on the full spectrum backlight to use the monitor comfortably. Further, with low blue light emission, it is going to be less stressful for your brain as well.