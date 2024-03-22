Flashpoint Smart Calendar with E Ink display helps keep you organized

The Flashpoint Smart Calendar is a multi-functional planner featuring a 6-inch monochrome E Ink display. It was crowdfunded successfully in mid-2023 by Flashpoint List on the Taobao platform and was shipped to its backers around end-2023. Now, it has made it market debut and can be bought off the shelf. The Flashpoint Smart Calendar is priced at 498RMB and is available for purchase at the Flashpoint List JD flagship store.

While that is a nice piece of news, here is why you might want to own one of these. As already stated, the Flashpoint Smart Calendar comes with a 6-inch E Ink display having 212 PPI resolution. The 3000 mAh battery onboard provides enough juice to keep the device going for 20 days and can be replenished easily via the USB Type-C port that the device comes with. It also supports Wi-Fi connectivity and doesn’t tether you to your phone, which means it can function independently as well.

Apart from letting users to manage their schedules for both personal and professional use, the Flashpoint Smart Calendar also doubles as a weather station, providing real-time weather, temperature, and humidity updates. The touch-enabled display ensures navigating through schedules and to-do lists is a breeze and can be done with just a tap of a finger.

Apart from the usual calendar features, the Flashpoint Smart Calendar also offers versatile display modes which include monthly, weekly, and three-day views. This way, users can prioritize tasks based on importance and plan ahead accordingly. It also supports online syncing across devices so that you can access the info you need from anywhere and via any device. What’s more, you can also share to-do lists with your colleagues and family members for enhanced efficiency and to eliminate redundancy in the process.

With the Flashpoint Smart Calendar, you also have the option to switch to a four-quadrant board or a Pomodoro Technique timer. This allows users to tailor their time management approach to suit their preferences. It measures a compact 159 x 116 x 10.8mm in dimension and weighs approximately 185g. Made with a white ABS engineering plastic shell, it sports stylish looks that can blend into any office or home environment easily.