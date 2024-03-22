e-Paper like Lenovo Tab P12 Matt Display spotted on Google Play Console database

The Lenovo Tab P12 with Matt Display that was unveiled just a few weeks back has already been spotted on the Google Play Console database. This points to its impending launch sometime soon while some key aspects of the tablet have also come to the fore. For instance, the tablet will have the TB372FC model number while a MediaTek SoC with the MT8791V/T codename will be making up the core of the tablet.

As MySmartPrice stated, the listing reveals it is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that the tablet will come with and will be paired with up to 8 gigs of memory on the top model of the tablet. It is also expected to come with 256 GB of storage for the top-end version of the tablet.

While the Lenovo Tab P12 with Matt Display will have the same basic look and feel as any tablet out there, the one aspect of the tablet that makes it stand apart from the rest is its Matt Display. Lenovo said the display will have similar attributes as e-paper displays given that there is going to be almost zero glare. This makes the tablet to be in the same class as e-readers such as the Kindle or the Kobo but with a display having high refresh rate and full color.

Meanwhile, an earlier report on this claimed the Lenovo Tab P12 with Matt Display will come with a 12.7-inch LCD display but with anti-glare qualities similar to that of e-paper displays. The display has a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels and a pixel density of 340 PPI. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display will have a 60Hz refresh rate, which should take care of the one aspect that happens to be the biggest bane of e-paper displays, that of low refresh rate.

The tablet will run Android 13 out of the box. A sizeable 10,200 mAh battery should keep the device running for an entire day on a single full charge comfortably. Wireless connectivity the tablet supports includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. There is the Type-C 2.0 port as well for charging and data transfers. The tablet can handle up to 30W fast charging.

Other features of the Lenovo Tab P12 with Matt Display include a fingerprint sensor and Quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos. There is also a 13 MP front cam for video calls while on the rear, you have an 8 MP unit with LED flash with support for 4K video recording.

Stay tuned for more details on this as it emerges.