Google testing new ‘Read Aloud’ feature on Chrome browser

Google Chrome browser is poised to receive an upcoming feature that has been surprisingly lacking until now. It is the ability to read aloud online articles or anything that is on the browser, reported XDA-Developers citing tipster @Leopeva64. That includes even e-books or other pieces of texts that you’d rather listen to than read. This, as XDA-Developers reported, has been revealed by the tipster @Leopeva64 who further claimed the feature would become available when an article is opened in Reading Mode using the desktop version of Chrome Canary.

Also, you might have got an inkling already, that the feature is very much a work-in-progress thing, and it is not known as yet when it is going to be made available to Google Chrome. Nonetheless, anyone who wishes to test the new feature can always do so by downloading Chrome Canary from the Play Store. However, as the tipster stated, the voice is too mechanical and might remind you of the text-to-speech voice models that were introduced when the feature was still in its infancy.

Hopefully, it sounds more human-like when it is finally rolled out which should make it sound more convincing and life-like. Interestingly, Microsoft’s Edge browser already offers the read-aloud feature and while it might not be the most human-like to sound, it does a good job, nonetheless. In any case, it is still possible to read aloud web articles or other content via Chrome using the text-to-speech extension, ‘Read Aloud’. Similarly, there is the Google Assistant Read It feature that can do the same on any device running Android.