Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next won’t support Android apps anymore

The Huawei Harmony OS can be considered to have come of age now that it is ready to shed its Android lineage. The platform which initially came to be branded as a rehashed version of Android is believed to have developed an independent identity of its own. HarmonyOS Next, as the new avatar of the Harmony OS is being referred to might have a similar look and feel but the biggest change with Next is that it won’t have inherent support for Android apps henceforth. As PanDaily reported, it is going to run Huawei’s code instead of traditional Android Open Source Project code.

This also means there is a lot for the developers to do if they wish to have native support for Harmony OS Next that would run on future Huawei devices. There already are reports of major Chinese tech companies such as NetEase, Meituan, TouTiao.com, DingTalk having gone on a hiring spree hoping to recruit the best talent available to develop HarmonyOS Next applications.

As per information available from the Zhilian Recruitment platform, positions being offered include those of software development, mobile development, and software testing in the fields of Internet, computer software, and telecommunications/value-added services. Prospective applicants will need to have a minimum bachelor’s degree and three years of work experience to qualify for more than 75 percent of the positions being offered.