If Google Play Books Insta-Crashing? Here’s the Solution

Google Play Books offers an extensive library of e-books, audiobooks, and other readable content. Although the platform is becoming increasingly popular among users (readers), there are frequent reports of crashes as users open the app.

In response to these complaints, Google has acknowledged the bug. If you are having issues with your Play Books app crashing upon opening, please be aware that the team is aware and has implemented a fix.

The Solution

Google asks users to update the app to the latest version to fix the issue. Users may also need to clear the app’s cache from their system settings. Overaccumulation of temporary files may disrupt the app’s performance. They don’t just consume your device’s storage space but can also cause the app(s) to crash, giving you performance-related issues. Once it’s finished, please reopen the app; it should work fine.

Over 350 users confirmed facing the same issue of Google Play Books crashing, and Google seems ahead of the solution. Users welcome the app’s update to enjoy an improved, interruption-free reading experience.

Other Solutions You Can Try

Close-used apps: If Google Play Books is crashing on your Android device, it could be because other apps are using RAM (Random Access Memory) on your device. So, close apps you’re not using and free up memory space for Google Play Books.

Free up storage space: Your app may keep crashing during usage because of insufficient storage space. So, check your device to ensure sufficient storage space for the Google Play Books app. You can free up space by removing unused apps, junk files, large files, and duplicate or blurry photos.

To do this:

Go to Settings of your device.

Select Storage

Tap Free Up Space and follow the instructions on the next page.

Hopefully, these tips or solutions help you use your Google Play Books without experiencing insta-crashing.

