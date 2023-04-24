Modos working on affordable range of open-hardware E Ink devices

Modos, the start-up that had shot to instant limelight with its E Ink laptop project had suddenly gone silent for the past several months, prompting many to speculate if it continues to remain committed to the project it had envisaged. While refuting such claims, the company has now come up with a small update stating they are in the process of creating a free and open-source hardware ecosystem comprising of an affordable range of E Ink devices.

Apart from an affordable price tag, the other highlight of the upcoming range of E Ink devices includes its incorporation of an open-hardware high-refresh-rate electrophoretic display controller designed in-house. The high refresh rate will address one of the key deficiencies of e-paper display, that of a relatively low refresh rate, and will enhance the viewing experience significantly.

Modos also stated the project is being funded by the NGI0 Entrust Fund that was set up by NLnet with the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet program providing the financial support. Meanwhile, the company also stated there is going to be an update on its E Ink laptop project made available very soon. Stay tuned.