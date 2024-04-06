New color e-paper ID cards use E Ink Spectra 6 display tech

Smart Displayer Technology has come up with a new color e-paper identification card. This not only makes the identification card a lot more colorful but the use of e-paper display technology makes it an eco-friendly design as well. Making up the actual display is a 4-inch Spectra 6 E Ink panel. It offers vibrant displays with vivid colors that make it eye-catching while still being soothing for the eyes.

That said, one aspect of the e-paper ID cards is its versatility. Smart Displayer Technology understands that one size does not fit all, which is why it offers a plethora of customization options. That includes the option to adjust the badge size to seamless integration with access control systems. Plus, there are fingerprint recognition feature, indoor location tracking, and even payment functionalities, all of which makes the card truly one of its kind stuff.

Coming to its longevity, the color e-paper identification card boasts a remarkable lifespan of 3 to 5 years, ensuring prolonged use and reliability. Moreover, its rechargeable or battery-free operation, coupled with NFC or BLE wireless communication technology, streamlines data exchange, and updates, all while curbing the need for repeated printing and material costs.

All of this makes it ideal for application in a variety of scenarios. For instance, it can be used for verifying employee credentials or for attending exhibitions, navigating theme parks, and so on. Smart Displayer Technology also stated safeguarding of user data is accorded top priority with the use of biometric and encrypted communication technologies. The company though is yet to disclose the pricing details.