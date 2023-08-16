New Google AI-powered Search Generative Experience feature will summarize articles for you

Google announced a major new addition to its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) – its ability to provide you with a quick summary of an article so that you don’t have to go through it in its entirety, The Verge reported. This comes on the back of a feature SGE had introduced earlier which essentially summarised search results which saves you from scrolling forever in pursuit of what you are looking for.

That said, don’t expect to stumble upon the new feature aptly titled “SGE while browsing,” right away. Rather, it is being labeled as an ‘early experiment’ within Google’s opt-in Search Labs initiative. Those already aboard the SGE train will naturally gain access, while others can embrace it on its standalone merits. Google further added the feature would first make it to Android and iOS via the Google app before entering the desktop realm via Chrome browser.

Accessing the feature is going to be easy. There will be an icon at the bottom of the display of the Google mobile app. Tapping on it will unveil a curated selection of AI-crafted “key points” extracted from the article in question. This ingeniously devised attribute is going to be specifically applicable to “articles that are freely available to the public on the web,” with a resolute stance against traversing paywalled publisher territories.

The feature is advantageous as it allows for quick knowledge acquisition, letting you have an idea of what the article is all about. On the flip side, as TechRadar speculated, one cannot overlook the potential dismay it might spark among content creators. The implications of offering succinct summaries, potentially overshadowing meticulously composed pieces brimming with context and character, remain a consideration that Google might have inadvertently sidestepped.

While this transformational feature unfurls, that again isn’t the only enhancement Google is coming up with. Searches encompassing subjects as diverse as science, economics, and history are about to get more intriguing. A simple hover over select words will unveil their hidden nuances through definitions and illustrative diagrams. Google further stated that coding-related summaries would be presented in a simple and easy-to-understand manner.