Amazon offering nice deals on Kindle e-readers

The Kindle Prime Day sale is over and the next Prime Day sale is some time away. Amazon though is ensuring the fun continues with some nice deals on the Kindle range of e-readers. That includes the top-of-the-line Kindle Scribe as well which happens to be the only Kindle device that comes with a large 10.2-inch E Ink display. The Scribe supports stylus operation, which means you can write notes, scribble, draw, or whatever. The Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Scribe with 16 GB of storage is now selling for $344.97.

Then, there is the Kindle Essentials Bundle which includes the 2022 model Kindle having 16GB of storage which is selling for $154.97.

Other deals include the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model is selling for $174.97.

Similarly, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage is on offer for $237.97.

A 2019 model Kindle device with 8 GB of internal storage is on offer $72.44.

A more recent 2022 model Kindle with 16GB of storage is on offer for $99.99.

So, if you are on the lookout for a Kindle to give impetus to your summer reading, you have plenty of options available at the moment. However, you got to hurry as stocks might be limited and Kindle devices are always in demand.