New Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones with auto switching feature launched

Google has launched the new Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones which come with advanced noise cancellation features. While that adds to the listening experience immensely, the other special aspect of the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones is the automatic audio switching feature that it supports. This allows the earphones to re-pair with another device depending on the audio source.

This way, users will be spared from having to pair the earphones with a device manually after they have switched to that device. This no doubt is going to be extremely handy for those having multiple Android devices, which can be a smartphone, tablet, e-reader, e-note, and so on. You might be listening to an audiobook on an e-reader or the e-note and have an incoming call to attend in between, the Pixel Buds Pro will be there, ready to attend to the call. No need to manually pair the earphone with the smartphone all over again.

Google said the earphones rely on advanced Fast Pair technology to connect wirelessly to Android devices. Elaborating further, the Mountain View company said the earphone uses contextual information to decide which device to pair up with. It takes into account all the sounds emanating from the device before coming to a conclusion as to which device to pair up with next. It’s like you are listening to an audiobook and a smartphone notification stream in, that is not reason enough for the earphone to ditch the current connection. However, if it is a phone call, the Pixel Buds Pro will immediately switch to the smartphone and will revert back once your call is over.

The auto switching feature will however be available on only Android devices as of now though Google said they already have plans to make it compatible with all platforms. That is not all as the auto-switching tech will also make it to some Sony and JBL headphones as well. There is no word yet as to which Sony and JBL headphone models will receive the auto-switching feature though Google said such headphones will be ready to hit the streets sometime soon.

The auto switching feature meanwhile is already available on competing earphones such as the AirPods and Galaxy Buds. The first and second-gen AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the Samsung Galaxy Bud Pro all support auto switching between compatible devices based on the audio output received.