Pixel Fold, the $1,800 foldable phone from Google

Apart from the Pixel tablet, Google also announced the Pixel Fold at its Google I/O event. This marks the company’s maiden take on the rapidly evolving foldable smartphone segment. The emergence of the Pixel Fold is also significant in that this is going to be the first real foldable device that can pose a serious challenge to Samsung and its foldable phone aspirations. Most of the other foldable phones currently available are from China and have limited availability outside of the country.

The Pixel Fold immediately captivates with its sleek design, impeccably crafted body, and unmistakable sense of robustness. On the front lies a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2092-pixel OLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and 17.4:9 aspect ratio. Open the device and you will be greeted with a larger 7.6-inch 1840 x 2208 pixel OLED foldable panel having the same 120Hz refresh rate. The display in the unfolded state has a 6:5 aspect ratio. While all of that is great, bezels though are a bit thicker, especially at the top and the bottom in their unfolded state than what we have come to see in recent times.

Underneath lies familiar stuff, a Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 coprocessor along with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a choice between 256 and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, things that can remind you of the Pixel 7 Pro. In fact, the Pixel Fold also seems to share the same basic looks as that of the Pixel 7 Pro when viewed from the rear. It’s just that there is an additional display attached which opens via a hinge. Talking of the hinge, Google is claiming it to be the most durable and robust among all foldable phones currently available.

It is also the thinnest as well, having a depth of just 5.8 mm when opened, or 12.1 mm in its folded state. That however does not mean it is also the lightest around given that it weighs 283 grams, which is a bit heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold which weighs in at 263 grams. That might not seem much but can prove uncomfortable when held on to for long, like say when watching movies or reading e-books.

Speaking of the latter, the Pixel Fold can turn out to be a nice foldable e-reader with the foldable display more naturally depicting a real book than anything else. Among the e-book reading apps that are currently available for the Pixel Fold include the Amazon Kindle, Manga One, and Webtoon. Audiobooks can be sourced from Spotify which is also available for the Pixel Fold. There sure are going to be plenty more coming around though you have almost all your requirements taken care of with the three apps that you have at the moment.

Meanwhile, Google also boasted its Pixel Fold to have the best camera capabilities. It comes with a 48 MP primary camera at the rear that is complimented by a 10.8MP ultra-wide angle lens, along with another 10.8MP telephoto lens. Then there also is a 9.5MP front cam as well as an 8 MP camera on the inside. Providing the juice is a 4,821mAh battery which gets replenished via a 23W wired charging system while it supports wireless Qi charging as well. The rest of the specs include IPX8 water resistance and Face Unlock while there also is the fingerprint sensor built into the power button. The phone supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

Now for the real shocker, the Pixel Fold has been priced at $1,799 for the base 256 GB model while the top-of-the-line 512 GB version is going to set you back a whopping $1,919. Pre-orders are currently being accepted though it is not known for sure when it is going to start shipping. Google stated it likely is going to happen around June. Noted leakster John Prosser is claiming the phone will start reaching showrooms starting June 27.

As for the color options, the Pixel Fold is going to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain shades.