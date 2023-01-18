Good e-Reader

Pycasso, the smart E Ink picture frame for showing AI art

Picture frames using an E Ink display aren’t anything uncommon these days. However, here is one that is different in that it shows AI-generated random images which makes it all look so very cool. Conceived and designed by Jess Farber, the picture frame named Pycasso uses a 7-color e-paper display from Waveshare. A Raspberry Pi 4 serves as the processing backbone of the entire project while the front is dominated by a 5.65-inch 7-color E Ink display. There is also a PiJuice HAT as well as a 16 GB SD card that too has gone into the making of the E Ink picture frame.

As Farber described: “The final build turns on for a minute or two every day, requests a prompt, displays the image on the screen, and shuts down.”

Further, it is DALL-E and Stable Diffusion that generates the art based on the prompt you have entered. The very fact that the art is randomly generated but is still based on the prompt you have entered makes it so very exciting. There is always that element of surprise in the way it works even though you have some bit of control over the sort of art to be generated.

On the whole, Pycasso can be a nice addition to your working area though the only grouse here is that the page is awfully slow to refresh itself, with the process taking almost 30 seconds each time. However, once it is done, the colors really pop out. You can have all the details here in case you’d like to make one for yourself or for someone else.

