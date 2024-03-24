Reading newspapers is more cool than reading a book or a Kindle

Want to look cool and trendy? Maybe you should try reading a newspaper. Howsoever outlandish that might sound, a recent survey of 2,000 British citizens has revealed reading newspapers adds to your style quotient and can enhance your appeal more than reading via a Kindle or anything else. The survey, as The Sun reported, was sponsored by the dating site FindingTheOne.

To get to the details, 22 percent said they find people reading a newspaper most attractive. For 20 percent, it is people reading a book that appeals to them the most while 14 percent seem to have an affinity for those reading a Kindle. Interestingly, 13 percent of the respondents said they are drawn to those doing nothing but daydreaming while 12 percent prefer those reading a magazine.

Further, those working on a laptop were liked by 8 percent while 5 percent said they liked those sleeping. Three percent said they prefer those drinking tea or coffee. Those whiling away their time on the smartphone is preferred by just 2 percent while eating is the least popular option given that it is liked by just 1 percent of the respondents.

What is most intriguing is that the good old newspaper continues to rule the roost and can make one seem the most fashionable in spite of there being more convenient means of getting the most updated news at all times. You can have the info as it is happening from anywhere in the world at any time of the day though the newspaper still has that charm that seems irreplaceable.