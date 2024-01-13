Reinkstone Reink iPhone cases with embedded 4-color E Ink display

Remember the Rink iPhone cases discussed earlier that come with an integrated E Ink display? The same is now shipping worldwide. A nice thing about the case is that it includes a tiny stand built around the rear camera block of the iPhone devices. The 115-degree adjustable lens bracket will allow for hands-free usage of the iPhone, like when watching a movie. However, given the smallish stand, this is more suitable for placing the iPhone in a horizontal position than otherwise.

This apart, the biggest USP of the case is the small E Ink display that is built into the case. The display is capable of showing four colors – red and yellow apart from black and white. This happens to be a nice improvement over the tri-color E Ink display that the case earlier came with. This will allow for a more realistic depiction of images or patterns on the rear surface. Changing the image is a breeze as you just have to click on the picture with the app that accompanies the case.

Given that it is an E-Ink case, it won’t draw any power as long as the image is static, only requiring a small amount of power (via NFC) when the image changes. However, it may take a few seconds for the image to refresh completely. The case is however compatible with only the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

The company is also claiming the case comes with a tempered glass cover, is explosion and scratch-proof, and has an AF molecular oleophobic coating. The case is fingerprint-resistant as well. The case comes in a shade of black and blue and can be ordered via the Good e-Reader Store for $79.99. The price happens to be the same for both color options.

All of this also seems to be the harbinger of a new order where you get to customize the rear panel of your smartphone. Infinix is also showing off its E-Color Shift tech that uses an E Ink Prism 3 display to make the smartphone rear more interactive and livelier than ever.