How to Organize Books in Apple Books

A level of organization is important, whether it is physical or digital space. For example, if you are an avid reader and user of Apple Books, you know how the application starts to build up with lots of extras. Well, your e-book reading and store application must be tidy to enhance your reading time.

Luckily, there are many organization tools in the Apple Book application. To help you, here are simple ways to organize books in Apple Books:

Make Your Custom Collection

Did you know reading books can enhance your health and help you improve your personality and mind? That’s why there are innovative traditional and digital ways to boost reading. Therefore, there are plenty of books and their organizing options.

The books and audiobooks you interact with automatically go into various collections in Apple Books. For example, they are categorized as Audiobooks, Want to Read, and Finished.

However, curating a personal collection will help you organize and use the App more efficiently. To create a custom collection, you can follow these steps:

Tap on Library, then select Collections, and select New Collection.

You can name this collection as you like and then tap on Done.

Finally, to add a book in your library or the BookStore to a collection, select three dots below the book cover, choose Add to Collection, and select the Collection.

Note: You can even add the same e-book to multiple collections.

Organize Books in Your Library and Collection

You can sort how the books in your library and collection are arranged. This will help you stop mindless scrolling and quickly find the book you want.

To do so:

Tap on the Library, and scroll down until the sort options menu appears next to Sort or Sort By.

There will be options for sorting like Recent, Title, Author, or Manually.

Choose your preference.

If you select Manually, you can drag the books according to your choice.

Tips to Add or Remove Books, Audiobooks, and PDFs From a Collection

The Apple Book application lets you add or remove books, audiobooks, and PDFs from the library or collections. You can also hide them on your iPhone.

Steps to Add the Books:

Tap on the triple-dot icon next to the book you want to add.

Now, tap on Add to Collection on the pop-up menu.

Next, select the Collection where you want to add the book, audiobook, or file.

You will notice an “Added” pop-up on your screen.

Steps to remove Books:

Tap on Library, and then select Edit.

Now, tap on the item you want to remove.

Now, select the Delete option (Bin).

Delete a Custom Collection

Sometimes you have to make a custom collection, and you can perform it with these easy steps:

Tap on Library and select Collections.

Now, swipe left on the Collection you want to remove.

Then tap on the Delete option.

This process will only delete the custom collection. However, the book and audiobook will still be there in your library.

Keep Apple Book Organized

Apple is coming with new technologies like Apple VR could bring your books to life. As a result, the reading experience is going to elevate. But, one thing that remains constant is organization.

Organizing your digital bookstore gives the same satisfaction as cleaning your bookshelf at home. Apple Book has given you options like sorting, decluttering your library, and many more to organize the books in a few seconds. So, enrich your reading time and follow the step above to create an organized Apple Book.

