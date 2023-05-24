Podcasts Vs Audiobooks – What’s the Difference?

Audio entertainment is in high demand these days. Podcasts and audiobooks are the two most popular forms of audio entertainment. But both are different – podcasts are shorter and more conversational, while audiobooks are books read aloud.

Let’s explore all the key differences between podcasts and audiobooks to make the most of both audio content formats.

Podcasts vs Audiobooks: Definition

Podcasts are series of shorter episodes (30-60 mins) run by one or more guests. These can be quick news roundups, round-table discussions and more. Typically, podcasts have a regular schedule, and subscribers can access new episodes immediately.

On the other hand, audiobooks – as the term suggests – are written books read aloud. One or more authors write these books. Since these are books, listening to an audiobook can take 7-8 hours or more, depending on the length of the content. Also, audiobooks can belong to any book genre, including fantasy, science, business, self-development, and you name it.

Podcasts vs Audiobooks: Where to Find

You can access podcasts on a podcast app or online platform, which lets you listen to thousands of podcasts from around the globe. Some popular podcast apps are:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Audible

Stitcher

Browsers: Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and more.

Podcasts are often free, but some premium podcasts require you to subscribe for additional paid content, such as behind-the-scenes or bonus episodes.

Audiobooks are accessible on your tablet, mobile phone, laptop, desktop computer, or even smartwatch. Android and iOS devices let you access almost all audiobook platforms you’ll find on the market. Some popular audiobook platforms are:

Apple Books

Google Play Books

Audible

Scribd

Audiobooks.com

Walmart Audiobooks

Kobo

Libby by OverDrive

Most audiobooks are paid for because recording an entire book is time-consuming and expensive. Also, all content in audiobooks is copyrighted. Fortunately, audiobook subscriptions provide free access to these books for a limited period of time.

Podcasts vs Audiobooks: Pros and Cons

Pros of Podcasts

Conversation style makes listening easy and fun

Different guests can introduce you to new influencers

Usually available free

Great for the knowledge of the latest trends

Cons of Podcasts

Not as many nuggets every minute as with audiobooks

Some podcasts are available as premium only.

Pros of Audiobooks

Excellent for gaining and increasing knowledge.

Authentic experience from real authors

Get audiobooks on every topic you can think of

Listen to books while multitasking.

Cons of Audiobooks

It can be drawn out.

More expensive compared to podcasts.

So, which is better: Podcasts or Audiobooks?

It’s all about your preferences and needs. Podcasts are great for those who want casual listening while doing other activities. They are easy to digest because of their short span and conversational style. In contrast, audiobooks help you read books quickly and easily in a more compelling and creative way.

You can go for both formats of audio content as and when needed. Enjoy listening!

