Casino Books: Best Gambling books with working tips and winning methods

Attempts at gambling by fresh gamers may not pay off at first. Many gambling enthusiasts lack the knowledge and strategy required to maximize their chances of winning. Best casino books contain the know-how required for higher winnings asides from luck. Gambling legends document their gambling experiences and practical lessons from both their winnings and losses. These real-time experiences from casino gambling books guide curious players in mastering games of chance.



In this Article, We Will Discuss:



Proven over the years best casino books that will be a great solution if you want to beat slots.

Best gambling books about casinos with working winning strategies to help.

Popular free online book-themed slots to play for fun with bonus spins offers, including: Book of Ra Deluxe free play , Book of Ra, and others.

You will understand why books on gambling are worth your attention and will benefit you.

Strategy Gambling Books for Casino Players

Gambling is a form of entertainment that becomes more enjoyable to gamblers when winning strategies are known. Strategy gambling books teach gamblers such systemic plans and permutations needed for confident gameplay. Many of these are written by great gamblers who have earned fortunes through gambling, thereby giving players technical knowledge on gambling from an experiential perspective. So, let’s take a look at popular books about gambling that everyone should read.

№1. Gambling 102: The Best Strategies for All Casino Games

Author: Mike Shackleford

Pages: 176

Published: By Huntington Press in May 2005

Description: This 19 chapters gambling book defies luck as the main ingredient required for maximizing winning chances in casinos. It contains a simplified and concise assessment of odds in casino games, how they can be reduced, the best casino games to choose and implementable strategies. Mathematical analysis and computer modeling are added to the author’s personal experience to instruct readers on all profitable approaches. This casino gambling book is a good beginner’s guide with proven strategies for varieties of casino games. From baccarat to video poker, sic bo, craps, and sports betting, the wizard of odds has a solid strategy for every game.

№2. Casino Craps: Strategies for Reducing the Odds Against You

Author: Robert R. Roto

Pages: 126

Published: by Barricade Books in 1999

Description: This book’s offer of low house advantage in casino craps has made it popular among gamers. Analysis of odds documented in this book helps to increase players’ chances of winning. Also, various schemes of variable risks and aggressiveness are written in this book casino guide, to ensure the casino’s bankroll is thinned out while the player’s bankroll fattens. It teaches players strategies useful for exploiting casinos’ odds for all it’s worth.

№3. Slot Machine Strategy: Winning Methods For Hitting The Jackpot Paperback

Author: MacIntyre Symms

Pages: 160

Published: by Rowman and Littlefield in 2004

Description: As you know slot machines call for attention in every casino. They have some proven lucrative benefits that can only be exploited through strategic but basic knowledge about the machines. With the experience derived from his big jackpot hit, the author goes in-depth in explaining ways of getting the best out of different slots. Strategies for beating the odds as applied by various players are also described in the gambling fiction books.

№4. Beating the Casinos at Their Own Game

Author: Peter Svoboda

Pages: 288

Published: by Square One in September 2000

Description: As a rookie or veteran in gambling, this book on gambling theory gives all the strategic information required to approach casinos confidently and leave triumphant. It familiarizes players with the rules of games like craps, roulette, slots, blackjack, caribbean stud poker, baccarat, slots, keno, etc. Winning strategies like knowing games with the best odds, riding off sucker bets, managing your bankroll, and making calculated stakes are explained in the professional gambling books.

№4. Casino Gambling: Play Like a Pro in 10 Minutes or Less

Author: Frank Scoblete

Pages: 200

Published: by Taylor Trade Publishing in November 1999

Description: By teaching strategies that lower house edges, this gambling book for casino players helps improve their chances of winning in popular casino games. The simple strategies in this book reduce the house edge in blackjack, slots, video pokers, roulettes, craps, and even more games by teaching players how to master the pace of their game. It answers daring questions most gamblers encounter – how to mind one’s money and how to manage one’s mind.

Best Books About Gambling If You Want to Beat Slots

Contrary to popular belief, luck is not the primary factor that helps players to beat slots. Players have to be knowledgeable about the machines and the simple slot machine strategy and tips for winning that really work. The chances of winning from a slot machine is greatly increased with the help of information documented in the following professional gambling books.

✅ Powerful Profits from Video Slots – by Victor H Royer

By offering strategies for maximizing potential payouts at the expense of its loss, this book ensures players are equipped with information improving their winning chances. It tips players on the dissimilarities among video slot games and the choice of games with the best winning odds and payout percentages. The book on gambling theory gives players clues on the know-how needed for profiting from most common video slot games.

✅ Break the One-Armed Bandits – by Frank Scoblete

This gambling book by one of America’s popular gaming authors gives insights on what defines some machines as player-friendly while others are player-deadly. Slot machines, being a large source of casino profits, are dependent on Random Number Generators (RNG). This book on gambling theory explains RNG in detail leaving out complexities, thereby teaching players how video slots work and how to use the working mechanism to their advantage. It contains strategies that reduce losses while increasing winning chances.

✅ How to Win Millions Playing Slot Machines!… Or Lose Trying – by Frank Legato

This comic-themed book is a balanced revelation of true and false strategies for winning in slot machines. It informs players about the various slots payouts and their frequencies. The author’s practical knowledge gathered from researching, writing, and playing slots contributed to helping other players maximize their winning chances. Tips on which slots to avoid, how to increase one’s returns to the tune of millions from each game, and other information about slots are documented in this best gambling book.

✅ Easy Casino Gambling: Winning Strategies for the Beginner – by Gayle Mitchell

This is one of the popular books about casinos written by the world’s most renowned female gambling pundit educating other gamblers on the best and worst wagers. From her experience, she included 10 dos of casino gambling that can help beginners monetize their gambling experiences. Tips on casino poker, winning at blackjack, and rudiments of successful slots and video poker gameplay are contained in this casino book.

✅ Slot Operations the Myth and the Math – by Richard Lehman

This book on gambling breaks the barrier limiting access of players to slot operations. It gives insider information on operations like slot departmentalization, routines and policies of each department, and other operational matters in slots. A chapter on slot analysis in this casino gambling book is dedicated to detailing the basics of slot accounting and development. The operational ways by which casinos make their profits are also explained here.

✅ Smarter Bet Guide to Slots and Video Poker – by Basil Nestor

By accounting that slot machines’ payouts are unequal, this guide helps players locate bountiful slots. This book evaluates progressive jackpots, slots’ payback, and video poker strategy tables to guide players into victory. It tips players on how to recognize loose machines, avoid malfunctioning machines and get the best odds out of casino design. Money-saving strategies that earn high returns are presented in this gambling strategy books guide.

Best Casino Gambling Books

Every gambler wants to experience the extra fun and financial freedom that comes from winning. Knowledge about gambling techniques with reduced risk of loss and elevated winning chances is key to profiting from casino games. Below are some fiction books about gambling with potential winnings:

✔ Casino Gambling for Dummies – Kevin Blackwood

Ebook Analogue: Yes

Published: Wiley Publishing Inc.

Short Review: From blackjack to baccarat, from sports betting to slot strategies, this book supplies basic information to help players succeed and widen their casino experience. It breaks the complexities in every casino game into simple winning strategies that ensure regular victorious exits from the casino. Probability, money management, and the role of luck in gambling are clearly described. Best gambling book also explains common gambling mistakes and helps players avoid unnecessary risks.

✔ American Mensa Guide to Casino Gambling – Andrew Brisman

Ebook Analogue: No

Published: by Sterling Publishing Company in 1999

Short Review: Casino book familiarizes players with the ambiance of the casino and the varieties of games in it. Odds, probabilities, and the casino’s advantage over players are explained in the book. Rules behind every common casino game are explained, likewise the strategies and simple mathematics that gives players a winning advantage. Gambling fiction book teaches players the best bets to place with the minimal house edge.

✔ Slots Conquest: How to Beat the Slot Machines – Frank Scoblete

Ebook Analogue: Yes

Published: by Triumph Books in 2010

Short Review: By teaching the differences among slot machines, this book improves players’ odds of winning. It helps players identify the slots with better chances of winning compared with those with no or smaller winning chances. The book also evaluates the mathematical edge behind each slot machine. Insights on beatable slots like Green Stamps and Triple Diamond Mine are included with their rewards. All information that maximizes players’ edge over the casino is given in this gambling book.

✔ Winning Casino Craps – Edwin Silberstang

Ebook Analogue: Yes

Published: by Cardoza in 2003

Short Review: Insider information that makes players as equally knowledgeable about craps as casino managers, pit bosses, and dealers is contained in this book. It explains instructions for playing craps with illustrations from actual games. As a player, you will understand all the exciting craps jargons screamed at the craps tables after reading this book. The book about gambling also tips players on the basic betting combinations, guides for making bets, and aggressive winning strategies that guarantee winnings.

Best Gambling Books About Casino

In casino gambling, ignorance is not bliss. Going home with a huge win is dependent partly on luck and more on the right permutations acquired through information. There are gambling books that supply every bit of information about gambling such that new gamblers are confidently prepared ahead of their gambling experiences. Any of the following books helped turn casino odds in a player’s favor:

1) The Mammoth Book of Casino Games – by Paul Mendelson

An essential guide to winning the odds both online and in popular casino games like blackjack, roulettes, video poker, keno, and other tournaments. Every game is explained with the strategies that shift the odds in a player’s favor. It also includes chapters that help players maximize their stay in the casino, relevant information about selected casinos, trusted online slots, and their bonuses. From poker to online bingo, the best winning strategies and incentives from every game are discussed.

2) The Little Black Book of Casino Games – by John Hartley

Top gambler book explains house advantage and game protocols guiding popular casino games, thereby boosting players’ winning odds. It is an accessible pocket guide required for getting the best out of baccarat, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, and other casino games. Betting tips from it grants players a reserved advantage right before approaching the gaming tables.

TOP 5 Books About Casinos Industry

The casino industry is actively growing. Operational information about how it’s run also keeps increasing. By keeping players informed about the principles and policies that resolve their stakes, these 5 choicest best gambling books for casino described below improve chances of gambling effectively and avoid casino issues.

Principles of Casino Marketing (by Anthony)

This book addresses all the casino marketing necessities ranging from database marketing, dead chip promos, and players clubs to discounts and many others. Everyone involved in the casino business needs this book as it explores marketing plans, the right discount programs, and other policies that ensure the smooth run of a casino. It teaches strategies needed to mitigate players’ losses and encourage them to keep playing.

Casino Dictionary: Gaming and Business Terms (by Kathryn Hashimoto)

To be a successful gamer and/or businessperson in the casino industry, all gambling and casino-related terms must be known. This ganbling book about casinos offers resourceful access to meanings of gambling jargon, phrases, and even game names and their rules. It has simple and concise definitions of terms that can familiarize the reader with the gambling industry. Business terms, cheating techniques, and dealer phrases are also explored. Readers of this book on casino gambling will feel at home in casino-related discussions

Introduction to Casino and Gaming Operations (by Denis P.)

This comprehensive book explains the techniques and various gaming operations employed in casinos. Casinos’ functions are described in this book in contrast to hotels, resorts, and other entertainment centers. Past activities and future expansion of the gaming industry considering internet gaming operations are also explored. Clarifications on charts and graphs related to gambling are well taught, to ensure every reader is enriched with operational knowledge of casinos.

Legalized Gambling (by David M. Haugen)

The sudden fame of casinos in the 80s and 90s draws the public’s attention to their legality in the United States. While some advocate gambling revitalization power on the economy, others consider its associated addiction as an ethical concern. This book on casino gambling examines both sides of the coin from an unbiased perspective. It is resourceful to people interested in the history and contentions of legalized gambling. This casino book exposes the political, economic, and moral sides of gambling that are unknown to the public, especially now that most nations are fascinated with it.

Casino Security and Gaming Surveillance (by Derk J. Boss)

With the rise in incidences of casino fraud and theft, this book capitalizes on demonstrated techniques that can detect and reduce them. It explains all major security threats encountered by casinos, and also provides security measures for close monitoring of all transactions. Casino management book with knowledge that can scale up their security level, therefore making their casinos a safe and reliable place for gambling.

How to Win Slot Machines: Gambling Books that Help

Stepping into a casino with much enthusiasm does not amount to winning. Gambling gets more fun when the enthusiasm gets complimented by victory. Winning a slot machine goes beyond luck. Mathematical-based strategies and applicable gambling tips from veteran gamblers are required.

The Slot Machine Answer Book: How They Work .. (by John Grochowski)

Slot machines are the most profitable game in casinos. This informative book describes their origin and their progression through the ages. It empowers players with basic knowledge of how slot machines function. It also describes house advantage and how to reduce it. It answers all basic questions about slot machines and gives useful tips on the best profitable approach to them.

How to win BIG and Make Money on High Limit Slots (by John F Kennedy)

Contrasting the knowledge that players can’t make money from slots, this book from a decent jackpot winner explains how players can improve their odds. It captures the author’s experience that leads to his huge wins. Details on high-limit slots are documented. It focuses on responsible gambling rather than gambling with your hard-earned money.

Slot Machines and Coin-Op Games (by Sabine Bartels)

Top book gambling contains concise colorful histories of slots, pins, arcade machines, fortune tellers, helicopter simulators, safe-cracking games, and bowlers to remind the reader of what they used to be. This good collection for dealers of vintage games and coin-operated machines is useful for refreshing gamers’ memories about different past eras of gaming.

Not Just Another Slot Machine Strategy System (by Greg Elder)

The author describes a system where a player can win some money and still have a fun time. Beyond teaching the basics about slots, it explains modern video slots with no reels. The book analyzes spin per hour with regards to faster gameplay which leads to faster loss on newer machines. Method ensures lesser loss from a player while catching more fun. It teaches players when to walk away with their money.

Best Gambling Books Bestsellers of All Time

Owing to upgrades in casino gambling, some gambling books have lost their relevance in today’s world of gambling. This list explores a few books from renowned gambling authors whose information is still found applicable to boost players’ winning chances to date.

Casino – by Nicholas Pileggi: Casino gambling book written by the author of the best-selling Mafia exposé, Wiseguy, reveals the administrative secrets of the billion-dollar gambling industry. It is a true story that captures love, betrayal, and revenge in the gambling world. As a revelation of secrets in the Las Vegas gambling industry, this book became Martin Scorsese’s Academy Award-winning film- GoodFellas.

Casino Gambling Secrets – by Martin Jensen: an informative book on the rules, techniques, and instructions for playing today’s casino popular games. It includes strategies for maximizing winning odds plus the house advantage of each game and how to reduce them. Experts’ tips on bankrolling, money management, gambling etiquette, and comps from this book prepare players ahead for the lucrative gambling world.

The Everything Casino Gambling Book – by Meg Schneider and Stanley Roberts: The authors ensure any active reader of the book gains mastery of casino games. Updates on the varieties of casino games available, up-to-date strategies for beating games’ odds, and the psychology of gambling are given. Players are tipped on wise money management that ensures minimal loss and increased earnings.

Top Book-Themed Slots for Casino Enthusiasts

The diversity of themes available in various slots is the main attraction for some casino enthusiasts. Bibliophilic casino enthusiasts enjoy the appeal of book-themed slots as they open to unveil the adventure therein.

Book of Ra Online: This classic free slot game by Novomatic has a simple layout laden with many exciting bonus features. Book of Ra online casino offer of old-school charms draws a beginner’s attraction. It borrows from the Egyptian hieroglyphics to style its 5 reels with symbols like an Indiana Jones-type explorer, a scarab beetle, Ra’s book, and a golden sarcophagus. High bonus payouts, free spins, and a gamble feature of up to 5 times a player’s prize are some of its enticing rewards.

Book of Ra Deluxe: Novomatic slot offers an upgrade to the Book of Ra Classic. It takes players on an Egypt adventure with high-paying symbols like Explorer, Ra, Book of Ra, a statue, and scarab. A decent RTP of 95.10%, free spins round from scatters, gamble feature, expanding symbols, and high volatility avail players with huge rewards in the Book of Ra online play slot.

Book of Magic: This online slot game from EGT is aimed at lovers of magical fantasy. It opens to take players on a rewarding adventure from locating wild Books of Magic and scattered crystal balls. Instant wins of up to 200000 coins are obtainable from the scattered crystal ball. 15 bonus spins are triggerable from 3 or more symbols. A gamble feature allows doubling of prizes up to 5 times the original in the free slot game.

Book of Dead Slot: Game by Pay ‘n Go features a 250000 coin jackpot and high-paying symbols like Portraits of Anubis and Osiris. Riche Wilde, the explorer, is the highest-paying symbol in this game. In addition, there is more than one analogue that is so popular among users: Book of Shadows slot, Book of Aztec casino, etc. Its high level of mobile compatibility in addition to stunning graphics attracts more players to it.

Book of Myth: This 5×3 grid with 10 payline online slots by Spade Gaming offers a single symbol which is the book symbol embellished with a cobra as scatter and wild. Hitting 3 or more scatters rewards players with 2x, 20x, and 200x their bets, and also free spins with an expanding symbol. In contrast to other book-themed free online slots games, it has an improved interface and a feature that allows players to buy free spins.