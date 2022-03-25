Tolkien Reading Day celebrated every year on March 25

For J.R.R. Tolkien fans, March 25 is special as it is on this day that Tolkien Reading Day is celebrated. The date is significant as it is on this day that Fredo vanquished Sauron and the Ring got destroyed as per the series The Lord of the Rings. Fans make the day special by re-reading their favorite passages from the books written by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien as they slip into a world of fantasy and hyperrealism.

Usually, there are reading sessions organized by clubs or groups, besides also indulging in binge watching movies based on Tolkien’s works. All of this is aimed at not only relishing and reliving the fantasy world but also promoting Tolkien’s works as well. The day first began to be celebrated in 2003 as per the recommendation of a New York-based newspaper columnist Sean Kirst and has been in practice ever since.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the Tolkien Reading Day, the editors at Amazon Books have compiled some of the passages that have been taken from the books written by Tolkien ranked in order of their popularity. High-res cover artwork is also available but that would only be provided when specifically asked for. In celebration of the day, Amazon will also be offering an 80 percent discount on some of the best Tolkien books in partnership with HarperCollins.

Meanwhile, here are the passages that have been compiled by the editors at Amazon Books are among the most popular among the fans.

The Fellowship Of The Ring: Being the First Part of The Lord of the Rings

Gandalf: “Many that live deserve death. And some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Then do not be too eager to deal out death in judgement. For even the very wise cannot see all ends.” (Chapter 2—The Shadow of the Past) Gandalf: “All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost…” (Chapter 10—Strider) Frodo: “I wish it need not have happened in my time.”

Gandalf: “So do I, and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” (Chapter 2—The Shadow of the Past)

Gildor: “The wide world is all about you: you can fence yourselves in, but you cannot forever fence it out.” (Chapter 3—Three Is Company

The Two Towers: Being the Second Part of The Lord of the Rings

Aragorn: “There are some things that it is better to begin than to refuse, even though the end may be dark. (Chapter 2—The Riders of Rohan) Faramir: War must be, while we defend our lives against a destroyer who would devour all; but I do not love the bright sword for its sharpness, nor the arrow for its swiftness, nor the warrior for his glory. I love only that which they defend: the city of the Men of Numenor. (Chapter 5—The Windows on the West) Gandalf “No, the burned hand teaches best. After that advice about fire goes to the heart.” (Chapter 11—The Palantir)

The Return Of The King: Being the Third Part of the Lord of the Ring

Gandalf: “Yet it is not our part to master all the tides of the world, but to do what is in us for the succour of those years wherein we are set, uprooting the evil in the fields that we know, so that those who live after may have clean earth to till. What weather they shall have is not ours to rule.” (Chapter 9—The Last Debate) Aragorn: “His grief he will not forget; but it will not darken his heart, it will teach him wisdom.” (Chapter 8—The Houses of Healing) Gandalf: “Let us remember that a traitor may betray himself and do good that he does not intend. I can be so, sometimes.” (Chapter 4—The Siege of Gondor)

