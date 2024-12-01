The Elimination of Costco’s popular Book Section is coming in the New Year

Costco will eliminate the book bargain section in most North American stores starting in January 2025. This significant decision is part of the company’s effort to streamline its services. The popular discount member-only chain claims it is exploring new and innovative ways to sell books, but little evidence exists. Books are added weekly to the section, which requires a significant overhaul as they are regularly replaced, rotated, and tagged. Due to staff shortages, the chain states it can no longer keep up with the growing demands. Dismantling the section will provide additional space for food items, Costco’s primary focus.

However, it’s not all bad news. A year-round book section will still be available in 100 U.S. stores, and a special holiday book sale will occur from September through December. Publishers will be allowed to sell promotional pallets in the store, shifting much of the responsibility onto them and creating less of a burden on Costco’s staff. Costco is also expected to move towards digital book sales, although there has been no official confirmation, and currently, no books are listed on the Canadian website.

Costco will likely face stiff competition from Rakuten and Amazon for market share. A partnership with either company could prove more profitable, but their plans remain uncertain.

“I have been a member of Costco for years. Saturday visits to Costco have always been a fun family outing for us. We would browse the book section and enjoy the famous ice cream sundaes, discussing which books we wanted to buy. It will be missed, but there are still many other things to enjoy here, and I can always purchase e-books,” says Anne Laroque, president of the LA Book Club.

One message rings loud and clear: books are a profitable business, and choosing digital sales over physical ones offers significant advantages—less work and more space. This is supported by the revenue numbers from June and September 2024, which indicate that digital book sales saw a 4 to 5% increase.

While this may be true, many readers agree that they enjoy the social aspects of bookstores. There’s nothing like spending a lazy afternoon browsing the latest titles, meeting with authors, or participating in a book challenge while relaxing in a cozy nook with a cup of hot chocolate. This is the perfect social event for book lovers.

While the battle for digital versus physical stores rages on, we wonder if paper books have a future. The younger generation seems more comfortable with reading e-books in quaint cafes. Only the future knows, but if Costco’s recent move indicates things to come, we might witness the first wave of the bookstore decline.

Image by NoName_13 from Pixabay

