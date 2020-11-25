Penguin Random House buys Simon & Schuster

Penguin Random House is one of the largest publishing companies in the world and they have just confirmed that they are going to buy Simon & Schuster for $2.175 billion in cash. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and if the deal closes, Simon & Schuster will continue to run as a separate publishing unit. Jonathan Karp will remain as president and CEO and Dennis Eulau as chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Simon & Schuster is the third biggest publishing house in the US. This year, it published several Trump tell-all books including Bob Woodward’s “Rage” and Mary Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough.” It also publishes bestselling authors such as Stephen King and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

The deal comes after ViacomCBS put the global publisher up for auction, a move it made to divest non core assets from its company. Proceeds from the deal will be put toward ViacomCBS’ streaming business, fund its dividend and pay down debt. The company also recently sold CNET for $500 million as part of this strategy.

Through Oct. 24, Penguin Random House accounted for around 25% of all print books sold in the U.S. Simon & Schuster accounted for about 9.1%, according to market researcher NPD Group. With Simon & Schuster as part of its portfolio, Bertelsmann’s U.S. market share would jump to around 34%. The second-largest publisher, HarperCollins, comparatively accounts for around 11% of books sold in the U.S.

Penguin Random House is owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann, Penguin and Random House merged in 2013. The deal comes with protections for ViacomCBS in the form of a termination fee should the new “megapublisher” trigger antitrust concerns that stop the sale. “There is clearly no market logic to a bid of that size — only anti-market logic,” News Corp CEO Robert Thomson statement on the sale. “Bertelsmann is not just buying a book publisher, but buying market dominance as a book behemoth. Distributors, retailers, authors and readers would be paying for this proposed deal for a very long time to come.”



