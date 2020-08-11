Scribd vows to cleanup SlideShare piracy

Linkedin Slideshare is a hotbed of piracy, there are thousands of ebooks available on the platform, in a myriad of formats. The repository for documents has been around for 14 years and so far, Linkedin has been ambivalent to the growing epidemic. Over the next several months, Scribd will be integrating their BookID system into the SlideShare platform to scan all uploads for potentially unauthorized content and will be removing anything that violates their TOS.

“Our acquisition of SlideShare is a major step towards creating the world’s largest digital library,” said Trip Adler, co-founder, and CEO of Scribd. “Scribd has accumulated a unique collection of user-generated and professional content that we make available to our readers via personalized recommendations, and the addition of presentations from the SlideShare community advances our vision. It allows us to continue diversifying our offering while driving even more readers to the books, audiobooks, magazines, and other professionally published works in our digital library.”

Slideshare and its tremendous archive of content will officially become part of the Scribd family today. Existing SlideShare presentations and activity will remain on SlideShare.net and on the SlideShare mobile app. For SlideShare users who are being introduced to Scribd for the first time, we welcome you and invite you to start exploring the world’s most fascinating digital library.

Scribd will officially gain control of Slideshare on September 24th.



