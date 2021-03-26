Penguin Random House is now distributing Marvel Comics

Penguin Random House and Marvel has come to terms on a new multi-year agreement to distribute single issue comics, graphic novels and backlist titles to comic book stores. Previously Marvel did all of their business with Diamond, but it seems everyone is flocking away from them. Hachette Book Group will continue to manage distribution of Marvel’s graphic novels and trade collections to the bookstores and other retailers.

Marvel’s entire history is built on telling great stories. And as we’ve seen for decades, those stories go hand in hand with equipping the comic shops who share them. Marvel and Penguin Random House stand by that vision, and we are excited to build and expand those opportunities for our talent, retailers, and fans,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. “Comics are the core of the Marvel Universe, and we are confident this new partnership will continue to grow and evolve this resilient industry. We look forward to advancing our capabilities with PRH to serve our fans and the Direct Market. We thank Diamond for their many years of support and partnership as we continue our relationship with them in other areas.”

Penguin Random House is a free-freight company, allowing retailers to simplify their business models while alleviating the volatility and complexity of reducing freight costs and planning. Through many of PRH’s standard offerings, like its rapid replenishment program for graphic novels and advanced supply chain, Direct Market retailers will experience more flexibility to manage inventory and stock their stores to best serve their customers.

Marvel is doing business with PRH for a couple of reasons. It costs them over 10% less than doing business with Diamond and PRH also gives free fright, which is a huge cost savings. Smaller comic book publishers will also get their own dedicated sales rep, something that Diamond does not offer.



