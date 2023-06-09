Pirate Manga Site 13DL is Dead

Manga piracy website 13DL has been shut down. The website that featured more than 20,000 illegal Manga content had to close when a DMCA subpoena directed CDN provider Cloudflare to unleash the identity of the pirated website’s owner. While Cloudflare is yet to submit the details to CODA, the anti-piracy group is working hard so justice can be served right.

The initiative was taken when the famous Manga publisher Shueisha highlighted the rise of pirated content and obtained a DMCA subpoena. The responsibility was given to Cloudflare, which they had to unleash the information of these pirated manga website operators.

13DL Suspended Operations

As the news of the subpoena spread, 13DL terminated its operations. The website stopped uploading new Mangas within just three days of the subpoena. Currently, it’s entirely out of operation. 13DL had nearly 25 million monthly visits to its website. It featured readers from different countries, including Japan, where manga was initially invented. The website delivered content to its users through external file-hosting platforms like RapidGator, TakeFile, and more.

CODA further elaborated on the matter and blamed the owner for such pirated acts. They also said how these websites receive income through affiliate payments. Recently The Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs (responsible for fighting manga/anime piracy) accidentally released the top 10 sites for pirated manga. While unintentional, the list spoke a lot about rising piracy in the industry.

Many Others in Line

Note that 13DL isn’t the only website that’s targeted. Several other platforms, like takefile.link, novafile.org, wupfile.com, etc., are on the list too. Last year, publishers like Kodakawa, Shogakukan, and Shueisha filed a lawsuit against the Mangamura operator, requesting a whopping 1.9 billion yen due to piracy damages. Their complaint highlighted the piracy issue and called it the “worst piracy site in history.”

“The monthly visits went up to 100,000,000, and based on [CODA’s] calculation, the amount of the damages was estimated to be approximately 320,000,000,000 yen.” they further mentioned this in their complaint.