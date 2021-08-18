WEBTOON partners with DC to create new webcomic series

WEBTOON, the world’s leading webcomic platform announced they have joined hands with DC that will lead to the creation of several webcomic series based on DC Universe, BusinessInsider reported. These are going to be standalone series that won’t require readers to go through previous stories to catch up with the latest iterations. This again should help DC reach out to an even wider audience beyond those already loyal to the comic series.

The above arrangement also makes for a win-win situation for both WEBTOON and DC. WEBTOON is considered the largest platform for visual storytelling in the digital format, which helps reach out to the new-gen comic fans worldwide. DC, on the other hand, shouldn’t need any introduction for comic fans and brings to us some of the most iconic superhero characters ever to grace the comic book landscape.

With WEBTOON, the comics can be comprehended via mobile or tablet devices thereby reaching out to a new generation of fans across the world. DC also stated they are working with their writers and artists to ensure their characters and stories can be depicted optimally in the mobile format.

Further details such as translation to local languages or other information are being kept under wraps as of now. The webcomic series is initially going to be available only in English though. The South Korea-based Naver which owns WEBTOONS boasts 72 million average monthly users worldwide. The app is available for free for both the Android and iOS platforms.