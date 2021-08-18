The second generation of Lenovo’s unique dual-display laptop bearing a 12-inch E Ink screen is now available to buy in the US. Residents of the region can get their hands on the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with a larger 12-inch e-paper display at the cost of $2,609.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 first came out in the Chinese region alongside a couple more ThinkBook models. The US version has similar specifications albeit with a few minor differences. The dual-screen laptop sports two displays, a primary 13.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness and Dolby Vision, and a secondary 12-inch E Ink display. It also ships with the Lenovo Integrated Pen, an accompanying stylus that tucks in seamlessly into the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2’s body.

Moving on to the juicy bits, inside the laptop you will find an 11th generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor powering up the device. As for the GPU, Lenovo paired this with an Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Memory-wise, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 sports a 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD hard drive. This should translate into some pretty decent read and write speeds on the new ThinkBook.

Other notable features include the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules, dual 2W Harman Kardon stereo speakers, a 720p camera with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader, 4 array mics, an audio port, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB ports.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2’s 53Whr battery has an expected life of about 11 hours when taking only the primary display into account. It goes without saying that using both displays can drain the power supply in a shorter period. For the charger, users will get a 65W AC adapter that supports Rapid Charge out of the box.

Taking the specifications of the US release of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 into consideration, it sounds like a future-proof buy. You get some of the latest parts and get to enjoy the obvious benefits of having two displays. If you’re situated in the US and would like to purchase a unit, you can do so through Lenovo’s online store.

