Useful PressReader Features to Stay Current with News

The PressReader app is a globally trusted source of local and international news from over 120+ countries. This digital newspaper offers unlimited access to 6000+ full-color newspapers and magazines from top publications in 60+ languages.

The platform covers topics for every interest, including finance, technology, history, science, pets, music, outdoors, LGBTQ, fashion, and you name it. So, it’s used by almost everyone, from patrons who want the latest information for school research projects to travelers looking for news in their hometown. Everyone will find the news here. With all this, PressReader is leading digital charge for newspapers.

Another great thing about the PressReader app is that you can easily find news that matters most to you. This saves you time and hassle sifting through countless articles. In addition, some of the app’s features help users quickly find the topics of their interest. So, experience the ultimate convenience and information provided by PressReader with the following features:

Automatic Downloads for the Latest Issue of Your Favorite Titles

When it comes to print newspapers and magazines, it’s often challenging to provide avid readers with the latest editions. This involves ensuring the timely delivery of the publications. Plus, there should be enough copies to fulfill everyone’s demand for the publications. Sourcing, purchasing, and delivering physical copies of all these publications is clearly time-consuming and expensive.

On the other hand, PressReader allows its users to automatically download the latest issues related to their favorite topics as they are released. You can select up to five titles of your choice to be automatically downloaded to your device. As soon as it gets released on PressReader, you will get the notification that it’s available to read.

Access PressReader on Any Device (Online or Offline)

Everyone has a unique preference for consuming digital content, depending on their convenience and the device(s) they own. Fortunately, PressReader allows users to access its vast selection of global publications on any device, including laptop, phone, or tablet, using just one account. They can even access the app on web browsers.

Users can even download and enjoy their favorite publications and read them offline, making them accessible for readers who are frequently on the move. So, for travelers, this means they can read their favorite titles even when they are away from their hotel.

My Topics Feature

Using PressReader’s My Topic features, users can follow their favorite news topics easily and quickly. My Topic allows users to customize and organize titles, and then it displays these titles in a unique feed. You’ll enjoy lots of top stories for each topic, allowing you to stay updated. You can even set up email alerts that deliver immediate notifications to your inbox whenever new stories are published on the selected topics.

With these PressReader features, you can stay updated with your favorite publications without any limitations.