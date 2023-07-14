Harlequin to Launch TikTok-inspired Imprint for Romance Readers

Image credit: harlequin

In the US, Harlequin, a Canada-based romance and women’s fiction publisher will release a new imprint, Afterglow Books, reports Publishers Weekly.

According to Harlequin, the imprint will be inspired by TikTok’s #spicytok content. Set to launch in January next year, the imprint will target readers who love contemporary romance reads. It will publish two titles every month, focusing on diversity, ‘complex’ characters, and ‘fresh takes’ on romance themes and tropes.

Afterglow Books senior editor Stacy Boyd says the realism of these stories will let readers relate to the characters. Readers will be able to relate to the challenges faced by characters in these stories.

That journey – of showing up for the good and hard parts in life – makes getting to the “afterglow” all the more rewarding for the reader.’

