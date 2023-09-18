Visual Novels are selling like hotcakes; here is why

Image credit: cloudnovel

Visual Novels are not new in storytelling and gaming. According to The Visual Novel Database, the first visual novel is Lolita: Yakyūken, designed by PSK and released on the FM-7 in 1982.

You may have seen many visual novels if you have visited the Stream channel in the last decade. Also, Famicom Detective’s Club was a popular one in the 1980s. But the mainstream love of VNs was explored with Hatoful Boyfriend and Doki Doki Literature Club.

Recently, the fan base of VNs has expanded with new launches like Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, Sega’s The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, Square Enix’s Paranormasight, and most lately, Varney Lake.

All of these raise a curious question? Why, all of a sudden, after 40 years, there is a huge inclination toward the visual novels. After hearing from experts and ruling out possible reasons, here are reasons why visual novels are suddenly so popular.

Accessibility

When it comes to accessibility, VNs are on top. It drives the audience and makes the designers and storytellers create more and more of them. For instance, the developer can create them without a high budget.

Kris Antoni Hadiputra, CEO of Toge Productions said:

“What I can tell you is that visual novel doesn’t require a huge budget to make, but it forces its developers to focus more on character-driven stories. It’s the perfect genre for small game dev teams with limited technical skill/know-how but is strong in writing and telling stories.”

Also, like traditional games, it doesn’t require high-end gaming consoles or PCs. It can be accessed through smartphones, tablets, and even e-readers. Also, they are available on many digital platforms, which have opened doors for new audiences.

Creating Deeper Connections

The themes of virtual novels are moving, influencing, and emotional. It may deal with love, friendship, bonds, ambitions, and much more. You can live the life of players and progress at your own pace. The stunning visuals, stories, and characters stay with you forever.

According to Nico Saraintaris of LCB Game Studio,

“With their static images, transitions, and scene jumps, visual novels seem to create something similar to what a comic does. There is no urgency in a visual novel. Like a book, each player can take as much time as they want to enjoy it.”

Extensive Themes and Genres

The diversity of genres, like romance, adultery themes, friendship, mystery, horror, etc., is drawing more and more audiences. Also, through play, your choices can reflect the outcome of the play. This gives the audience control and makes it fun. Also, the stunning visuals, stories, and interactive stories stay with you forever.

Visuals have always impacted, whether it’s the best graphic novels of all time, comics, or virtual novels. Thanks to developers, storytellers, and various streaming platforms, visual novels are making a huge comeback. So, explore the genre you like and witness how amazing virtual novels can be.