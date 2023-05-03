Making a Choice Between Goodreads and StoryGraph

For book lovers, Goodreads has been a reliable online platform for exploring and creating a personalized collection of e-books. Some honest and reliable book reviews from other readers help find the right pick. However, another fantastic platform for fiction & nonfiction, StoryGraph, has recently gained popularity among e-readers. So between these two equally excellent book sources, which one should you choose for yourself and for bookworms in your life?

Overall Features, Reviews, and Suggestions

Goodreads offers a broader range of reviews and features. In addition to customized book recommendations, it allows users to track their reading progress, make reading lists, join groups, and participate in various fun reading challenges. As an already established platform, it apparently has more active users than StoryGraph.

Even though users’ suggestions are based on personalized preferences, the platform is more oriented toward displaying the trending books first. In other words, its primary recommendations highly rely on the popularity of books among all its readers.

StoryGraph also works the same as Goodreads. But its suggestions are more detailed, based on the readers’ ratings of books across every aspect (such as tone, character development, writing style, etc.). This is more because it uses thorough questionnaires to gather user information about their interests. Based on this, its algorithm recognizes the reader’s choices and reading history to show a tailored reading list.

Differences in User Interface & Books Selection

Goodreads’ UI is more elaborate, which might make its display cluttered and more overwhelming for some users. StoryGraph, however, has a more visually captivating and user-friendly interface that is detailed yet easy to understand.

Moreover, it breaks down book reviews into “moods” (fast-paced, hopeful, informative, challenging, emotional, etc.). This can help readers make better choices about the books they consume. Its pleasing modern appeal (with mesmerizing book covers) and a simplified rating system are some other reasons for its rising popularity.

As for the selection of books, Goodreads has more search results than StoryGraph, for the obvious reasons that the latter is still emerging and has a long way to go in including a wide range of titles.

Goodreads is owned by Amazon, which allows users to purchase books directly through the platform. For those enjoying the interaction with a large community of book lovers, there’s no better choice than Goodreads. StoryGraph is a completely new platform still developing and yet to add more to its buying option. But apart from this particular drawback, it’s an amazing platform for easily discovering and organizing your personal collection of books.

In Summary

Both Goodreads and StoryGraph have their own pros and cons, so it depends on which one you would like to use. If you want something less cluttered and properly organized, then StoryGraph can be a great option. Or, if you prefer to interact with a large community of book lovers, then Goodreads can be the best pick.

