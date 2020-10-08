Scribd launched an advertising campaign in Mexico

Scribd is bullish on the Mexican market, since they launched a localized reading experience last October. Now, the company is doubling-down on their expansion efforts their first international advertising campaign, created in partnership with Wunderman Thompson Mexico.

The Infinite Door To Your Curiosity” campaign empowers consumers to explore their curiosity and discover new interests through the millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazine articles, podcasts, and documents that are included in a Scribd subscription.

“Our subscribers in Mexico are lifelong learners who use reading as a vehicle for personal growth and connecting with the world around them,” said Jen Singerman, Vice President of Marketing at Scribd. “As we expand our brand in Mexico, we want to celebrate this thirst for knowledge and educate consumers on how the breadth and quality of content on Scribd can improve their lives.”

The campaign will span digital and social media. Additionally, Scribd has introduced product and catalog enhancements to create a more customized experience for subscribers in Mexico.

Scribd has seen double-digit growth in paying subscribers since launching a localized experience in Mexico last year. It has also seen a significant increase in premium reading activity with ebook activity increasing an average of 80%, and audiobook activity increasing an average of 70%, year-over-year.



