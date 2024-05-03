The Next Chapter: How Technology Has Changed Reading

Ebooks have grown in popularity over the course of the last twenty years or so, yet the medium could have originated as early as the 1940s.

The idea itself was patented by Spanish teacher and writer Angela Ruiz Robles in the latter years of that decade.

Before this, Italian priest Roberto Busa began planning the Index Thomisticus, which is an annotated electronic index focused on the works of the influential philosopher and priest, Thomas Aquinas.

The work was finished in 1970.

In 2011, Amazon.com announced that ebook sales exceeded all of its printed book sales in the US, before going on to collect over $3billion in revenue the following year.

So, how did the ebook industry become a market valued at almost $17 billion?

The Pros

The introduction of the Amazon Kindle in 2007 became an instant hit in the US, and sold out within six hours of being released.

Coinciding with the device’s release, Amazon launched the Kindle Store which featured more than 80,000 books. This enabled readers to store a vast library of books on a small device which can then be accessed wherever and whenever the reader feels.

Having thousands of pages of new and classic literature at the touch of a button proved to be a big draw to readers as it saves physical space within the home.

This also means they can change what they are reading almost instantly on long journeys, the daily commute or at home, with no need for bookmarks.

As ebooks can run on tablets, phones and computers alike through a PDF reader, this means it is not even necessary to buy a dedicated device like a Kindle.

This also means that archiving important works of literature is made even easier than having a physical library of books, as thousands upon thousands of books can be stored on a computer.

Upgrading the library

With the increased accessibility of ebooks, you can move your physical library into the digital realm, or easily browse for new books without even having to leave your house.

There are ebooks on every subject you could possibly imagine, as is the same within the realms of physical print. Whether you are looking for recipes, DIY help, or guides on casino games, the ebook market can cater to all needs in an incredibly convenient and accessible format.

Cons

Some readers favour the physical touch of a book, as each one has different a feel, texture and scent, whether they are brand new off the shelf of a bookstore, a secondhand copy from a family member, or one bought in a charity shop.

They value the book as a physical item, the same way some music enjoyers prefer buying vinyl and CDs as opposed to digital copies of items.

When buying an ebook from the Kindle Store, you do not own the book but own a licence to read said book. This means they cannot be shared with friends or family in the same way a physical book can be.

There is also the issue of eye strain due to prolonged periods of looking at a screen and distractions from notifications when reading on a device like a mobile phone or tablet.

Ereaders can also run out of battery whereas a physical book can always be opened and read at anytime, anywhere.

As with any form of media, piracy is also an issue in the ebook world. PDFs can be shared on websites and downloaded for free, meaning authors who wrote the book would not receive the royalties owed when buying through a legitimate store.

Ebooks, along with technology such as tablets, phones and computers, have undoubtedly changed reading. However, physical print will still always be in demand for fiction and non fiction due to collectability and sentimentality.

Ebooks are a good option if you favour convenience, portability and the accessibility of having a whole library at your finger tips.