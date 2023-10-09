Color Changing E-ink Clothes Can Change Colors and Patterns Instantly

Image credit: YouTube

Color-changing e-ink clothes are rolling out in the market. These clothing use an extremely flexible E-ink Prism film that has the impressive ability to change colors and patterns instantly.

E-Ink Prism film is a design material that brings freedom of design and personal expression. The latest E Ink Prism 3 is the next-generation Prism film, bridging the gap between traditional static materials and digital technology with dynamic changing materials. Using this fully programmable film, designers can now integrate endless materials with changeable patterns and colors.

Using this technology, product designers can choose from eight colors and blend them with intricate patterns, creating rich, dynamic surfaces. These colors typically include Cyan, Magenta, Black, White, Yellow, Green, Red, and Blue. What’s more, Prism 3 can also be manufactured in various 2D shapes, including a triangle, circle, or abstract shape, thus enhancing designs.

E-Ink Prism 3 is backed by E-Ink’s renowned bistability, which means the color-changing dress consumers only when the color is displayed. No power is consumed after the color has been displayed. Fabricators and manufacturers can cut, shape, and integrate the Prism material with a wide range of substrates. It also doesn’t need electrical outlets to work.

Recently, BMW unveiled concept cars – the BMW iX Flow SUV or the BMW i Vision Dee. The entire body of these cars is done up with Prism 3 color-changing E Ink displays, making the car change its color. Following the positive response to Prism 3, E Ink released a new Prism 3S color-shifting e-paper display with improved color vibrancy.

As we see, huge innovation is going on in the field of color-changing E-Ink technology. So, expect to see many more marvelous products powered by E-Ink in the future.