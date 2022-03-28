E Ink reports record profit, the highest in nine years

E Ink reported consolidated revenue of NT$19.65 billion (about 4.3623 billion yuan) in 2021 which is the highest it has recorded in the past nine years. This translates to a consolidated net profit of NT$5.15 billion after-tax while earnings per share after tax came to NT$4.53. All of these make for impressive figures, more so when you consider 2021 was when the world had just started to come out of the shadows of the pandemic. Factories were closed for extended periods in China owing to a resurgence of Covid.

Unfortunately, we seem to be witnessing a rerun of it all over again with large parts of China being brought under the purview of lockdown as Covid makes a comeback. Not only has this come to hamper the production of E Ink display itself, production of e-reader devices too has come to be affected adversely. This has led to the shipment of devices virtually coming to a halt and there is no word yet as to when the situation is expected to normalize again.

The company though can look forward to better days ahead thanks to the increasing demand for E-Ink-based devices, be it e-readers, e-notes, or ESL. While its basic monochrome E Ink display continues to see greater acceptance, the company has also launched the E Ink Gallery Plus color e-paper display just days back. The company said their new E Ink Gallery Plus display offers a 40 percent better contrast ratio and comes in various sizes to suit the requirement of the digital signage market.