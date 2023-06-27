How E-ink Displays are Transforming the Publishing Industry

With the increasing use of digital technologies and other changing trends, the publishing industry has revolutionized to become more advanced for people. It has evolved from traditional books to digital layouts so readers can get the best reading experience from their favorite titles.

While several technologies have contributed to its incredible transformation, the role of e-ink displays always remains remarkable. E-ink displays, or electronic displays are display technologies that give the experience of conventional reading/writing on paper.

It features a clear fluid with millions of suspended microcapsules containing white/black pigments. For their incredible functionality, e-inks displays are much safer for the eyes than printed paper. They definitely have a much greater impact on changing the publishing industry amidst other technologies.

E-inks and their Role in E-books

E-inks have been commonly used in e-books and e-readers for an exclusive reading experience. They are known to offer much better clarity and distraction-free reading than the conventional LCD screens available in the market. The technology held its pace in the early 2000s and became an integral part of industry leaders like Amazon Kindle and Kobo eReader.

E-ink displays are integrated with several advantages, and hence they have become users” favorite. They are secured with outstanding viewing angles and lasting battery life to give more edge to the readers. These outstanding displays can also be read in a sunlight-prone area, ensuring clear, comprehensible and good readability for the readers.

Moreover, e-ink displays are comparatively much more cost-efficient than conventional retail labels. They are also probably one of the many reasons why three-in-one Americans now prefer reading e-books.

E-ink Displays and Self-Publishing

E-ink displays have also encouraged self-publishing in the industry. It has limited the need for a third-party publishing company to release the book for global reach. This could be justified by the use of Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, which allows authors to self-publish e-books and print books for free. This feature helps to earn “70% royalty on sales to customers” in several countries while giving authors more control of their content. Not just that, it allows writers to set their own list prices in the areas where they hold publishing rights.

As more such e-ink-oriented features (for e-books) dominate the world, readers are likely to access the global talent of authors easily. Similarly, it can also act as a golden opportunity for readers to showcase their potential without the hassle of publishing companies.

How do you think e-ink technologies/displays may change the publishing industry in the coming times?

