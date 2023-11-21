Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers and Fire tablet devices

Black Friday is almost upon us and the festivities would be incomplete without Amazon offering some nice deals on its best-selling e-readers and tablet devices. The retail giant also seems to have been quite generous this year, offering never-before prices and unforgettable deals.

Mentioned here are some of the best deals available on Kindle e-readers and Fire tablet devices.

Black Friday deals on Kindle e-readers

Amazon Kindle Scribe 16 GB model with premium pen is now selling for $264.99, which is $105 less than the $369.99 that it otherwise sells for.

Kindle Scribe 16 GB with the basic pen is now available for $239.99, which is $100 less than the usual price of $339.99.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Scribe (64 GB), premium pen, black fabric folio cover with magnetic attach, and a power adapter is getting discounted by a nice $159. It is now selling for $340.97 against the original price tag of $499.97.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32 GB onboard storage is now selling for $237.97, down from the original $257.97.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported), Amazon fabric cover, and power adapter is selling for $174.97, $20 less than the usual $194.97 price tag.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle which is inclusive of the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (ad-free version), Amazon leather cover, and wireless charging dock is now selling for $244.97, which is $20 less than its original $264.97 price tag.

Kindle Essentials Bundle that includes the Kindle (2022 model), rose fabric cover, and power adapter is getting a discount of $15, which makes it priced at $134.97.

Then, there is something for the kids too.

Kindle Kids (2022) now selling for $99.99, down from the original $119.99.

Kindle Paperwhite for Kids is now selling for $134.99, down from $169.99.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Essentials Bundle which includes the Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB), Robot Dreams-themed kids cover, power adapter, and screen protector is selling for $167.97 post a discount of $35.

Amazon Black Friday deals on Fire tablets

Fire Max 11 (add-free model with 128 GB of storage) is now selling for $200, which is $80 less than the usual price of $280.

Fire HD 8 is now selling for $59.99, which is $40 less than the $99.99 it otherwise sells for.

Fire 7 is down to a paltry $39.99 post a $20 discount on the $59.99 that it sells for at other times.