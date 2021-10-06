Amazon Kindle discounted to a paltry $60

The standard Kindle eReader device is down to just $60 now. This makes for one of the most affordable eReader devices one can have. Usually priced in the vicinity of $90, the $30 discount has brought the price closer to the lowest it has ever been when it sold for just $55 apiece during the Prime Day sale earlier in June.

The above price applies to the 8 GB ad-supported model of the popular eReader. It was launched back in 2019 but is still a sensible buying option for anyone looking for a basic no-frills eReader device. The E Ink display with 167 PPI allows for a superior reading pleasure which is also the closest it can be to reading print on real paper. Also, with an adjustable brightness feature, the eReader is as comfortable reading indoor as it is when out in the sun.

Then there are the usual positives that apply to almost all eReader devices. That includes the ability to store thousands of titles at one go as well as a battery that lasts weeks on a single charge. Amazon has also introduced a new revamped user interface that has made reading off a Kindle all the more simple and easy.

All of the above makes the Kindle a nice option for anyone looking for a quality eReader device but at an extremely affordable price tag. The problem is the device has already gone out of stock but might be available again if fresh stock is made available.

Meanwhile, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite too has been provided a heady discount so that the 32 GB model is selling for just $90. This too can be a great option for those who are willing to extend their budget that bit more.

